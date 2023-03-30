LSA Digital Cover Vol. 010: Nattaya “Plengkwan” Thongsaen

Vol. 010: Summer Sensation
Being both an actress and a model means that one has to take extra care of themselves. With the key to success being strong discipline, prepare to meet the incredible female on our March 2023 digital cover. She is here to reveal some of her tips and tricks on how to have a prosperous life. Are you ready to discover some of her best kept secrets?
On the Cover: Nattaya "Plengkwan" Thongsaen
Meet the model and actress Nattaya Thongsaen, or "Plengkwan," on Lifestyle Asia Thailand's March 2023 digital cover. Primarily known from The Face Thailand Season 3, this talented woman's life and career have flourished. Although Plengkwan had a tough time adjusting to the entertainment industry at the start, she has learnt so much throughout the years. With that, we chitchatted with the gorgeous girl about her life and what she's learned along the way.Read the full interview here
Plengkwan Nattaya's Story
Nattaya ‘Plengkwan’ Thongsaen on modelling, acting, and staying fit
With such a busy schedule juggling two jobs, Plengkwan is here to give us an inside scoop on her personal life. Let's see what this model and actress has to say.
Being an actress and the importance of a good bra: Nattaya-Plengkwan's experience
Every women needs the right bra that makes them feel confident, but how do bras relate to acting? Read more to find out.
Everything Plengkwan eats in a day
Ever wondered how Plengkwan stays in shape? "Discipline is the key to success, even on cheat days" said the model.
5 reasons why we love Cherilon
Investing in a good bra is essential for every woman, and that's why Cherilon is the lingerie brand you can trust. Read more to find out why.
LSA Style Anatomy: 7 ways to style Cherilon by Nattaya 'Plengkwan'
Wearing a bra as a top outside sounds taboo, but with Cherilon's seamless collection you do not have to worry. Need some inspiration? Plengkwan is here to show you how to style Cherilon's bras for an everyday look!
"When I’m comfortable inside, it will show on the outside and vice versa. That's why I need to wear a good bra that supports any activity."
Nattaya ‘Plengkwan’ Thongsaen