LSA Digital Cover Vol. 011: Living Out Loud

Vol. 011: Living Out Loud
For our Vol. 011 Digital Cover, Lifestyle Asia Thailand is here with SC ASSET to show you the meaning of ultra-luxury living with Jespipat Tilapornputt aka Jes. Although finding the perfect home to live with your family can be hard, with SC ASSET you do not need to worry. With their up and coming development, Bangkok Boulevard Chaengwatthana-Ratchaphruek, homeowners can indulge in the better things in life at ease with your loved ones.
On the Cover: Jespipat "Jes" Tilapornputt
We often hear the saying, "The older you get, the wiser you are," which is true for many, including Jes. As the actor has gone through many experiences throughout his life and acting career, he is here with us today to share the lessons he's learnt along the way.Read the full interview here
Jespipat Tilapornputt's Story
Jes-Jespipat on work, personal life, and lessons learnt along the way
As Jes has been in the Thai entertainment industry for a while, he has gained much recognition and success. But how does he maintain his work-life balance? Read this article to find out.
Jes-Jespipat: there is no place like home with SC ASSET
In our little chit-chat with Jes, he described to us what makes a perfect home and everything points to SC ASSET's newest project, Bangkok Boulevard Chaengwatthana-Ratchaphruek.
Jespipat 'Jes' Tilapornputt's tips and tricks on how to live a good life
Having a good mental health is very important for a good life. With that, Jes is here to give some tricks and tips that he uses to make his life better.
