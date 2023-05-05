LSA Digital Cover Vol. 012: Larger Than Life

Vol. 012: Larger Than Life
For our Vol. 012 Digital Cover, Lifestyle Asia Thailand brings you to indulge in the luxuries of summer 2023 by presenting OMEGA's Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades collection. Elegant yet modern and casual, these beautiful timepieces is a must-have item that will make anyone stand out.
On the Cover: Jumpol 'Off' Adulkittiporn
The young actor from GMM TV on Channel 25, Jumpol Adulkittiporn aka Off shares to LSA a different side to him that many don't get to see. With that, let's meet Off on a deeper level as this down to earth star is here to tell us his best kept secrets to his success in life. However, he mostly thanks all his triumphs to his loving fans that has been supporting him and his partner in crime #OffGun.Read the full interview here
Jumpol Adulkittiporn's Story
Work, life, and happiness: A conversation with Jumpol 'Off' Adulkittiporn
Here we got the chance to interview the talented Off-Jumpol, where he tells us his inner thoughts and secrets to success.
Jumpol Adulkittiporn's influence in Y-series & thoughts on #OffGun
LSA has seized one of the heartthrobs in the iconic duo OffGun, where Off is here to share his experience in starring in Thailand's Y-series.
These are Jumpol 'Off' Adulkittiporn's top 5 daily essentials
From lip balm to underwear, here are the five items Off cannot live without!
A passion for fashion: diving deep into the style of Off-Jumpol
More than just a talented actor on screen, Off is also known as a fashion icon. Ever wondered where he gets his fashion inspiration from? Here is your chance to find out.
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways Off-Jumpol styles his outfits with OMEGA
From strolling around the streets of Tokyo to going to a TV show award, these are some ways Off likes to style himself based on the watches he wears.
I always put communication at the forefront because good communication lets you understand each other well. It also makes the relationship last.
Jumpol 'Off' Adulkittiporn