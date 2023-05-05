LSA Digital Cover Vol. 012: Larger Than Life

On the Cover: Jumpol 'Off' Adulkittiporn

The young actor from GMM TV on Channel 25, Jumpol Adulkittiporn aka Off shares to LSA a different side to him that many don't get to see. With that, let's meet Off on a deeper level as this down to earth star is here to tell us his best kept secrets to his success in life. However, he mostly thanks all his triumphs to his loving fans that has been supporting him and his partner in crime #OffGun.