LSA Digital Cover Vol. 013: Women With Talents

On the Cover: Eknaree 'Be' Wachirabunjong

Meet Eknaree 'Be' Wachirabunjong, one of Thailand's coolest producers, on our September 2023 digital cover. But first, if you're wondering what gorgeous timepiece that is, Be is wearing the PREMIÈRE ÉDITION ORIGINALE by CHANEL. Let's get to know her more as she is the daughter of two famous people in the Thai entertainment industry. And it is without a doubt that following in her parent's footsteps must be full of pressure. How does she combat this? Keep on reading to find out.