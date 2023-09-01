LSA Digital Cover Vol. 013: Women With Talents

Vol. 013: Women with Talents
For our September 2023 digital cover, Lifestyle Asia Thailand presents four ladies with unique talents and CHANEL's PREMIÈRE ÉDITION ORIGINALE timepiece. Get ready to meet producer Eknaree 'Be' Wachirabunjong, Chef Chudaree 'Tam' Debhakam, Sailub Lertratanachai, the equestrian and Wonderfruit's lifestyle director Chalisa 'Nee' Viravan and see what they have to say when it comes to achieving their lifestyle.
On the Cover: Eknaree 'Be' Wachirabunjong
Meet Eknaree 'Be' Wachirabunjong, one of Thailand's coolest producers, on our September 2023 digital cover. But first, if you're wondering what gorgeous timepiece that is, Be is wearing the PREMIÈRE ÉDITION ORIGINALE by CHANEL. Let's get to know her more as she is the daughter of two famous people in the Thai entertainment industry. And it is without a doubt that following in her parent's footsteps must be full of pressure. How does she combat this? Keep on reading to find out.Read the full interview here
Eknaree Wachirabunjong Story
Eknaree ‘Be’ Wachirabunjong on the pressures of show business and starting young
“I want my work to be more than just entertainment. I want it to touch people, their emotions, thoughts, and how they live. There needs to be something for them to take home.”
Being a professional equestrian with Sailub Lertratanachai
Here we meet Sailub, who tells us to "catch your dreams and don't give up on your passions."
From a fashion editor to a wellness & lifestyle director, meet Chalisa 'Nee' Viravan
Becoming a fashion editor, especially in a prevalent magazine like Vogue, is a dream for many. But Nee had other plans. Keep on reading to find out how she became a lifestyle director.
Chef Chudaree 'Tam' Debhakam & her culinary journey beyond the Michelin world
Earning a MICHELIN star is a dream for many chefs, but Tam's culinary journey goes beyond that. It is about making a difference and creating something in the restaurant industry. Keep on reading to find out how she does it.
"Working in production, whatever job you have, we are all a team. When I'm directing, it's not just my ideas. It's a team project. You have to listen to everyone's opinions if there's a dispute. If one person doesn’t agree or has other ideas with reason, you have to be open to them."
Eknaree 'Be' Wachirabunjong