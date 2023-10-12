LSA Digital Cover Vol. 014: Name the Tune

On the cover: Name-Prakarn Raiva

Before reaching his highest point, Name-Prakarn Raiva was ridiculed for entering the rockstar world with a golden spoon. After facing many trials and errors, he has finally proved the haters wrong as he made a name for himself beyond his family's. Today, we have invited the talented artist, Getsunova's frontman to be our October digital cover star for Lifestyle Asia Thailand's 14th issue. Dressed in his usual sartorial attire, Name is also wearing a gorgeous timepiece from LONGINES Master Collection. Are you ready to dive deep into Name's life?