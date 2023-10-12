LSA Digital Cover Vol. 014: Name the Tune

Vol. 014: Name the Tune
Growing up in an elite circle has its advantages and disadvantages and Name-Prakarn Raiva is well aware of them. And while some may say that Name’s high society background was the reason for his success, it was his passion and drive for music that truly changed his life.
Before reaching his highest point, Name-Prakarn Raiva was ridiculed for entering the rockstar world with a golden spoon. After facing many trials and errors, he has finally proved the haters wrong as he made a name for himself beyond his family's. Today, we have invited the talented artist, Getsunova's frontman to be our October digital cover star for Lifestyle Asia Thailand's 14th issue. Dressed in his usual sartorial attire, Name is also wearing a gorgeous timepiece from LONGINES Master Collection. Are you ready to dive deep into Name's life?Read the full interview here
Prakarn Raiva's Story
Name-Prakarn & his passion for being a father and Getsunova's frontman
"Looking at myself on the outside, I sometimes think, is it real? I have much more responsibilities. There are more sacrifices I have to make. But it gives my life a bigger purpose."
Name-Prakarn Raiva & his 5 all-time favourite artists
Ever wondered what the frontman of Getsunova loves to listen to? Here is Name-Prakarn Raiva & his 5 all-time favourite artists.
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Name-Prakarn Raiva
Besides being known as the frontman of Getsunova, Name-Prakarn Raiva's sartorial fashion sense is also notoriously recognised. But is that all this singer wears?
"There’s just a switch in my head. I have to be a frontman. I have to be a rockstar."
Name-Prakarn Raiva