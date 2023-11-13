LSA Digital Cover Vol. 015: This is Us

Vol. 015: This is US
Discover the excitement of Lifestyle Asia Thailand's November issue as we have the world-famous high-jewellery brand Cartier here, along with the renowned T-Pop group TRINITY. And what better way to present Cartier's Trinity collection than with a boy group with the exact same characteristics— love, friendship, and fidelity.
On the Cover: TRINITY
Although TRINITY first debuted in 2019, the boy group has come a long way in the Thai music industry since COVID-19. And with the world back to normal, these young men have been busy. TRINITY has been going on world tours as well as releasing their newest song collaboration, "Drop Dead" with the famous Japanese band BALLISTIK BOYZ. The group has also dropped their 1st FULL ALBUM. That said, we’ve invited the three talented young men to do a little Q&A sesh, giving us a life update and the group's future plans.Read the full interview here
Trinity Story
TRINITY on their fourth year in T-Pop and establishing their names
After finishing their JOURNEY OF 2023 TRINITY BREATH OF DESIRE tour, these three talented men are here with LSA today to give us a little life update since their debut in 2019.
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Porsche-Sivakorn Adulsuttikul
As the oldest member, Porsche loves to wear hoodies and sleeveless tops when it comes to his everyday style. However, he told us that he adores minimalistic jewellery like Cartier's Trinity collection because it adds a bit of oomph to his casual fit.
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Third-Lapat Ngamchaweng
According to Third, his closet mostly has "black and white clothing," but when it comes to accessories, he's all about trying new things.
LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Jackie-Jackrin Kungwankiatichai
Although Jackie was the quiet one throughout the shoot, he told us how he loves minimalistic street style and Cartier has the best accessories to make any plain look noteworthy.
“Over the past 4 years, we have grown in every aspect because when working in a career like this, you encounter many things. We grow in our minds, bodies, and experiences. We also learned many things, but we learned them together. Let's say this version of TRINITY has evolved together."
TRINITY