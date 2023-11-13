LSA Digital Cover Vol. 015: This is Us

On the Cover: TRINITY

Although TRINITY first debuted in 2019, the boy group has come a long way in the Thai music industry since COVID-19. And with the world back to normal, these young men have been busy. TRINITY has been going on world tours as well as releasing their newest song collaboration, "Drop Dead" with the famous Japanese band BALLISTIK BOYZ. The group has also dropped their 1st FULL ALBUM. That said, we’ve invited the three talented young men to do a little Q&A sesh, giving us a life update and the group's future plans.