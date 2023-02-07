One For The Road Route 01: Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai has long been a destination that both Thai and International visitors like to frequent. From the cultural and historical sites over to the culinary highlights of the north, Chiang Mai offers plenty to many. For those who are visiting for the first time, or for those who are seeking something new to do in the ancient Lanna kingdom, we’ve put together a few guides on dining, activities, and local perspectives. Here’s how to make the most of your time and enjoy the best of this peaceful, creative, and ever-inspiring mountainside city.