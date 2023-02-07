Route 01: Chiang Mai
Welcome to One For The Road, your good life travel guide to drinking, dining, and every other hidden gem you must not miss on your trips across Thailand. We embark on our first journey with a visit to the northern city of Chiang Mai.
One For The Road Route 01: Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai has long been a destination that both Thai and International visitors like to frequent. From the cultural and historical sites over to the culinary highlights of the north, Chiang Mai offers plenty to many. For those who are visiting for the first time, or for those who are seeking something new to do in the ancient Lanna kingdom, we’ve put together a few guides on dining, activities, and local perspectives. Here’s how to make the most of your time and enjoy the best of this peaceful, creative, and ever-inspiring mountainside city.
The Chiang Mai Story
A guide to getting to Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai is located at 11-14 train hours, 10-12 car hours (depending on traffic), and just a sheer one hour by plane from Bangkok. One airline is inarguably more enticing than the rest.
Find out more
Where to stay in Chiang Mai, based on your personality type
From minimalistic boutique stays to grand histories and new openings, here’s where to stay in Chiang Mai, based on your personality type.
Find out more
The best things to do in Chiang Mai
Some are digital nomads, and love the cafe and co-working scene. Some love the religious architecture. Others are here for the culture, and live for the arts. Here are the best things to do in Chiang Mai.
Find out more
A 101 guide to surviving your trip to Chiang Mai
No matter how you choose to vacation in Chiang Mai, the variety of accommodation, transportation, and even activities is suited to many. Nevertheless, it’s good to be informed on a few key pointers.
Find out more
5 must-try restaurants and cafes in Chiang Mai
Local craft coffee in the morning? Check. Most famous khao soi in town? Check. Award-winning flavours all around? Check, check, check.
Find out more
How to Succeed: Jack Piyanut Intarachai, founder of Kao Soy Nimman in Chiang Mai
According to many, Kao Soy Nimman serves Chiang Mai’s best and most famous khao soi, and today, we chat to the man behind it all: Jack Piyanut Intarachai.
Find out more
Chiang Mai thrives because of its young generation. There are so many cool places by young people. We love chic places. This gives Chiang Mai its charm.
Jack Piyanut Intarachai