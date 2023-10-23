10 best Coach bags to add to your collection right now

Looking for a new Coach bag? Consider these Coach bag styles that will last you through the years and seasons.
Buying a luxury handbag is, for most of us, a considerable decision to make given their generally extortionate price tags. By extension, consumers also expect nothing short of peerless quality from their luxury handbags, made with exacting standards using the best possible materials to last for decades to come. And nowhere is this more evident than in the designs released by American leather goods company, Coach and their range of bag styles.
While often considered to be a more mass-market luxury label as compared to its peers, the truth of the matter is that Coach occupies a considerable chapter in America’s luxury fashion history, bearing a legacy of 82 years since its inception back in 1941. Originally a Manhattan-based family business that produced leather wallets and billfolds, the company would go on to expand its operations into larger leather goods when Miles and Lillian Cahn came on board with their expertise in the field.
Coach would go on to develop a leather treatment process that mimicked the ones used in baseball gloves, which were said to become more supple to the touch as they age with continued use. This method of preparing the hides used in their products was thus dubbed ‘glove tanned leather’, and became a brand staple that continues to resonate alongside the brand’s repute to this day.
With the help of designer Bonnie Cashin, Coach sense of identity began to solidify through her use of practical elements such as side pockets, while imbuing each bag with a fresh approach to style using a palette of more vibrant colours as opposed to the brand’s usual tans and browns. She even introduced the brand’s signature turn lock closure, which was said to have been inspired by the toggles used to secure the tonneau roof of Cashin’s convertible car at the time.
Evolving to suit the tastes of consumers from every decade, the company continued to see steady growth, with its current Creative Director Stuart Vevers looking to take the brand upmarket by bringing to the fore Coach’s past and amalgamating it with both present and future.
From a consumer perspective, Coach bag designs have been synonymous with the quality, craftsmanship, and robust longevity of their leather goods. A comprehensive range of options yields just about any shape for every occasion, whether it be daily carryalls to svelte numbers for an evening tête-à-tête. Here are our picks for the best Coach bag styles to buy which are absolutely worth every penny you pay for.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
1. Which Coach bag should I buy?
– Given the brand’s wide range of styles, you should ideally pick a Coach bag that best suits your needs, whether if you carry lots of can work with a minimal amount of personal essentials.
2. Are Coach bags a good investment?
– Made of quality leather and hardware by expert craftsmen, Coach bags represent fantastic value and are a great investment for those who want a bag that will last for years to come.
3. What is the most expensive thing at Coach?
– Some of the most expensive items sold at Coach include their handbags made from exotic leathers such as snakeskin.
What does Coach do with unsold bags?
– Unsold Coach handbags from their retail stores are usually priced to sell with discounts, or shipped to their outlet stores.
The 10 best Coach bag styles to buy that are worth every penny
1 /10
Many moons ago, Coach bags were often associated with the liberal use of their monogram canvas fabric and hardware details, which has decidedly aged rather poorly across bygone fashion seasons. This time around, their approach is decidedly more pared down, with the intention of introducing evergreen shapes that can truly stand the test of fad trends.
One fantastic example of this comes in the form of the Coach Idol bag, which was first sighted on the runway earlier this year. Distinguished by the use of a massive magnetic ‘C’ closure that dominates the front fascia of the bag, this new design is easily evocative of more expensive stablemates from Europe, without costing nearly as much. And yet in spite of its more palatable price tag, the smooth luster of its leather is on par with that of its peers.
In fact, for just a little more money, you can even have your Idol made with genuine snakeskin details.
2 /10
If there’s one bag from Coach that is quickly gaining prominence as its definitive ‘It Bag’, it would have to be the Tabby. In the same vein as Fendi’s legendary Baguette style, the Coach Tabby bag introduced the same formula but executed in a design that is more structured in comparison to its Italian counterpart. While this version of the bag may be a Stuart Vevers creation, the underpinnings of the Tabby date back to the brand’s archives from the 1970s.
In its canonical guise, the Tabby measures 26cm in length and opens up to a very well-organised interior bisected by a zippered compartment. The solid Tabby ‘C’ closure grants the bag a distinctive personality, which is further spurred on by the varied designs that Coach has introduced for the line, whether it be made with braided leather details or in shiny patent.
3 /10
If you’re looking for a bag that would fit more than just a phone, a wallet, and some extras, then you’re probably better served with a tote bag. For that purpose, the Coach Rogue tote may be the ideal day-to-night companion, when one considers its extensive versatility and plethora of different styling options, courtesy of a truly modular approach inherent to its design.
While appearing to be a predictably boxy and unassuming tote shape with top handles that can be folded down, the ingenuity lies in the fact that the Coach Rogue tote bag comes with three detachable straps. One crossbody strap that can be adjusted, and two shorter straps that can transform the bag into a shoulder tote. As for space, there’s plenty on offer with the bag’s three compartments: one on each side, with a zippered ‘pouch’ in the middle.
While undeniably practical, some may find the Coach Rogue bag to be a little too fussy where aesthetics are concerned, and that’s not a surprise given its more visible use of hardware details, such as rivets used to attach the top handles to the bag’s sides.
For the minimalist at heart, the Coach Carter 28 Carryall tote bag is a fitting substitute to the Rogue, bearing almost all of the exact same practical features, but with a more stylistically restrained design. Almost Prada-esque, the Carter is constructed entirely out of leather and is devoid of any obvious hardware motifs beyond a small Coach ‘C’ locket and the zipper used to access its middle compartment.
Of course, you can choose to wear this with its top handles, or have it slung across your body using the provided strap.
5 /10
But if you’re looking to fit your laptop, water bottle, and umbrella into your mix of daily essentials, then you’re going to need to size up the tote bag totem pole. In the case of Coach, a fantastic option to go for would be its Willow tote bag. Deliberately constructed out of supple grained calfskin, this carryall solution measures 34.5cm in length and 27.5cm in height, making it perfect for most compact 13-inch laptops.
Like the Carter and Rogue totes mentioned previously, the Coach Willow tote bag offers a similar layout where compartments are concerned, with two open sections and a third middle compartment secured with a zipper closure. The open section in the front can be secured using the Coach turn-lock, while the one in the bag uses a magnet fastening that clips shut with reassuring strength.
6 /10
Now, for those who need a true carryall tote bag that will work not only on the daily subway commute but also on weekend sojourns away from the city, you will want to look into the Coach Relay tote bag. Sold through the menswear line, this shopper-style tote bag is pretty basic, insofar as its design goes. You get two shoulder handles stitched to a boxy tote shape, with its considerable opening fastened shut using a magnet closure.
Privacy for your more intimate belongings can be had with a small zippered pocket, but you’re advised to buy a bag organiser to truly make full use of its capacity. And in that regard, the Coach Relay is undeniably a reigning star, measuring 41.5cm in length and 34.5cm in depth. It’ll fit everything from a change of clothes to your computer without breaking a sweat.
7 /10
When it comes to dressing for an occasion, star power matters. Well aware of that fact, the Coach Shine collection offers plenty of glitzy glamour from their range of new staples, only reinterpreted in a lustrous sheen of glossy silver patent leather paired with matching silver hardware. But one bag in particular stands out as being a truly delectable piece of arm candy: the Coach Tabby Shine 20 bag.
Sharing the exact same construction details as its larger sibling, the Tabby Shine 20 offers a decent amount of practicality, but is small enough to immediately transform into a handheld clutch on demand. Simply remove the straps that it comes with, and you’re ready for a night of soiree seduction.
8 /10
As for the fashion trendsetter who wants a bag that can pull double-duty as and when the situation calls for it, they will find plenty of mileage out of the Coach Rogue bag. Another foundational style from the brand’s latest fleet of new classics, the Rogue boasts remarkably clean and elegant lines, with no extraneous details to take away from its inherent beauty beyond the use of a solitary piece of hardware in the shape of a ‘C’.
Available in two sizes, the Rogue bag can be worn as both a shoulder and a crossbody, and opens up to a capacious interior complete with two slip pockets. Dress it up with a cocktail dress and pumps, or head out on a casual weekend errands run in jeans and an oversized white button-down.
As mentioned previously, the Coach Tabby bag is fast becoming the brand’s most recognisable shape, thanks to its popularity among young consumers who are looking to dabble into the luxury space without spending too much money for a highly adaptable and above all, stylish handbag.
It is by that merit which has prompted the release of the Tabby Pillow, featuring inflated proportions made possible through the use of delectably soft and buttery nappa leather. Sold in two sizes, both have become cult classics among the Instagram fashion set for their luxurious hand feel relative to its considerably palatable price point, making it a fantastic choice for those who enjoy opulence without breaking the bank.
Last but not least, we haven’t forgotten about those who are willing to sacrifice a little practicality for the sake of style excess when buying into the mini-bag fad. While choices aren’t exactly aplenty from Coach, they have released a series of their most signature styles in shrunken-down iterations, of which the Coach Rogue Top Handle 12 stands out as being the most adaptable to your styling needs.
As a novelty fashion accessory, this diminutive bag that measures only 12cm in length may potentially surprise you with how much you can get away with fitting in it. Up to three credit cards, some folded bank notes, your Airpods case, keys and perhaps even a lipbalm could squeeze into its accordion compartments, before clipping shut securely.
Included in the box are a chain strap, as well as a crossbody strap for a plethora of different ways to wear the Rogue Top Handle 12. But we’d say go with the top handle for maximum novelty factor.