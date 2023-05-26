Elegant, casual, and of course, très chic, these are five reasons why we love the Parisian fashion house SANDRO.

As French fashion embodies luxury but in a nonchalant way, many individuals have grown to love the country’s art de vivre. With that, one of Paris’ leading brands, SANDRO, has created a sophisticated clothing line for both men and women. Refined and versatile, SANDRO has made a name for itself, paving the way in the fashion industry since 1984. As a premium contemporary brand, the business has reinvented affordable luxury, putting exceptional quality at the forefront. Don’t believe us? Here are five reasons why you should.

5 reasons why we love SANDRO

Using high-quality materials

Many of SANDRO’s products use high-quality materials that are sustainable as they commit to responsible fashion. For instance, the company strives to produce their garments with organic cotton that is both ethical and ecological. Using organic cotton instead of regular cotton makes their apparel softer and more comfortable. For instance, their Spring / Summer 2023 knit vest is soft to the touch due to the longer fibres not being damaged by harsh chemicals during production. Besides that, SANDRO also uses linen, viscose, wool, and cashmere.

Seasonal colours

Although the basic French wardrobe colours include black, white, beige, brown, and navy, that doesn’t mean SANDRO has no lively shades. Many of the brand’s colour choices depend on the season. For instance, SANDRO’s fun and effortless spirit can be seen in their Spring / Summer 2023 collection. This lineup has many beautiful vibrant, and pastel hues with pops of green, purple, yellow, turquoise, and so on.

A brand that defies gender norms

As Évelyne Chetrite is the founder of SANDRO, she reflects her vision of femininity in her designs. What’s brilliant about SANDRO is that there is no limit to fashion. Having unisex clothing is one of the excellent factors about the brand, where both men and women can share the same wardrobe. With that, many of their pieces can be worn by both genders since the company likes to play with ambiguity in clothing.

Ideal for any occasion

Throughout the years, SANDRO has created many timeless pieces with a Parisian twist on classic apparel. Many of their garments can be mixed and matched for any occasion. For example, pair their pin stripe short-sleeve shirt with blue trousers for a casual daytime outfit. Then for an evening dinner, throw on SANDRO’s suit jacket for a more formal look.

Quiet luxury

The last reason why we love SANDRO is that the brand epitomises quiet luxury. Although some of their pieces have their name printed on the front, most of their items don’t. Many of their garments are worth the investment, especially with quality being their primary focus. It is about looking elegant without trying too hard, which is what French aesthetics is all about.

