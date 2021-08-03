6 gift delivery services in Bangkok for Mother’s Day

Thai Mother’s Day is just a week away, have you prepared a gift for your beloved mum yet?
The current lockdown is going to change the way we celebrate Mother’s Day here. But that doesn’t mean there’s no way for us to express love and appreciation for our real-life wonder women. Luckily there are tons of gift delivery services available in Bangkok. So if this is another year that you can’t visit your mum or you still haven’t got an idea for gifts, here’s the list to help you out.
LIABOX provides accessible, affordable and beautifully presented gift boxes filled with products that support small local businesses here in Thailand. Whilst the pre-made gift boxes are available, you can customise your own LIABOX and choose products from a selection of items. What’s more, all gift boxes also come with a greeting card with the sender’s personalised message.
[Image Credit: LIABOX]
Gifted provides one of the most heart-warming yet innovative gifts that you could ever give to your mother. With the Mother’s Day flyer that comes with the lovely flower box, Gifted keeps your memories with your mum alive by via AR technoogy. Just scan the image in the flyer and your mum will get to experience the happiest moments in the most creative way.
[Image Credit: Gifted]
Hey! Day creates one of the most unique picture collections for celebrating Mother’s Day. This sleek, minimal frame comes in black and white and with a stylish gift box. Moreover, the Mulberry Blindfold are in the Mother’s Day collection and they are worth checking out as well.
[Image Credit: Hey! Day]
Made Your Day helps you express love on Mother’s Day in the cutest way. Besides the Acrylic Music Box, the Acrylic Card and Lamp are available. These personalised gifts aren’t just great display items, they also serve as a reminder of the sweet memories you and your mum shared together.
[Image Credit: Made Your Day]
Sketch a story is perfect if you’re looking for an artistic way to gift thoughtfulness. Simply send your favourite photo with your mum, and they will turn it into hand-drawn digital paintings and sketches. You’re free to choose whether you want it in the form of framed prints, cards, bloom balls, digital files, or even more. It’s a fabulous gift that makes your Mother’s Day even more special.
[Image Credit: Sketch a Story]
Money Box from In My Heart adds a classic Thai touch to your Mother’s Day gift. Depending on your choice, Thai banks are delicately folded into the shape of Jasmine flowers that symbolize Mother’s Day in Thailand. There’s no way that your mother isn’t going to love this memorable gift.
[Image Credit: In My Heart]