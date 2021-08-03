6 gift delivery services in Bangkok for Mother’s Day

Thai Mother’s Day is just a week away, have you prepared a gift for your beloved mum yet?

The current lockdown is going to change the way we celebrate Mother’s Day here. But that doesn’t mean there’s no way for us to express love and appreciation for our real-life wonder women. Luckily there are tons of gift delivery services available in Bangkok. So if this is another year that you can’t visit your mum or you still haven’t got an idea for gifts, here’s the list to help you out.

[Hero Image Credit: Ekaterina Shevchenko/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: In My Heart via Instagram]