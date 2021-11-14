6 pet accessories collection to pamper your best pal

Love spoiling your furry companion? Treat them to a life of luxury with these 6 designer pet collections.
Furry friends deserve to be fashionable, and they are bound to have their collection of fashion items as well as luxury accessories. If they rule your castle and you want to shower them with luxury and love, let us help you with that. Here, we’ve curated a list of pet collections to keep them happy and make them the most spoiled pets around.
Show your best friend affection with Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet Collection. It gives you an extra personal touch with a unique hand-painted portrait of your pet on the collection pieces. From totes, sweatshirts, to backpacks, each item is crafted with extraordinary savoir-faire. Especially for dog parents who always love to spoil their four-legged friend, this exclusive customization helps to express the mutual love between both of you in a lovely way.
Looking to stylishly match with your pup? You have to check out Polo Ralph Lauren Pet Collection. Give your canine companion a dog of signature Ralph Lauren style with a polo shirt or hoodie, and both of your matching outfits will instantly turn the heads of other dogs and their parents at the dog park.
You’re going to love this if you’re a fan of Le Creuset. Your best pal deserves to dine in style, and this recently launched pet collection is a gorgeous way to create happy meals for them. And don’t worry if you’re furry buddy is a messy eater. The pet bowl and treat canister are durable, easy to clean and resistant to stains, scratches, and rust. Although it’s on the pricey side, it’ll make a perfect holiday gift
Fendi released an adorable line of essential travel gear to help transport your pooch in style. The luxury pet collection includes a collar, leash, coat, and a pet carrier – all featuring Fendi’s distinctive FF motif. Whether it’s for a walk at a park or a staycation at a pet-friendly hotel, there’s no way that your furry friend isn’t going to rock the trip.
In search of an extra coverup for your best friend on cold days? Look no further than this stylish puffer jacket. The famous ski brand and an ultra-luxe line of clothing and accessories for dogs have teamed up for a genius collab that makes things look even more chic for our furry companion. Together with the raincoat and vest, this collection is a perfect combination of style and utility. The sight of them wearing one of these pieces is sure to bring you plenty of joy.
Parada is making a move towards total sustainability. In an effort to use recycled nylon by 2021, Prada has launched the re-nylon collection that is inclusive of various pet accessories like dog coats, harnesses, and collars. But if you think your fido is better than the rest? Then it’s only right to carry them in the re-nylon pet carrier. Made from their signature fabrics inside and out, it’s certainly a stylish and sustainable way to tote your furry friend around with you.
