13 airport outfit ideas for your next trip, inspired by Thai celebrities

Regardless of what your holiday destination this April may be, these Thai celeb-inspired airport outfit ideas will help you travel in style and comfort.

Whether you’re a frequent traveller or an occasional one, there is always a lot to consider when planning a trip. One of the biggest dilemmas? How to dress for the airport but still manage to look stylish without compromising on comfort. Especially for long-haul journeys, it’s imperative that you opt for a good airport outfit because there’s nothing worse than sitting through an hours-long flight in unwanted discomfort. To guide and inspire you, here’s a gallery of Thai celeb-inspired airport outfit ideas that we’ve curated to give you some ideas for what to wear on your next flight.

[Hero Image Credit: Instagram @m1keangelo; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @duearisara]