The popular ‘blind box’ toy Pop Mart opens in Bangkok today

Embrace yourself, figure collectors. The Chinese giant toy retailer Pop Mart, known for its ‘blind box’ concept, has opened its first flagship store at CentralWorld today. Here’s what we know.

If you happen to walk past CentralWorld today, you’ll probably notice huge queues lining up in front of the mall. No, they’re not gathering for a protest or paying homage to the mall’s Ganesha shrine. In fact, they’re lining up to get their hands on toys from China’s biggest toy retailer Pop Mart, which opens to welcome collectors today at CentralWorld.

Pop Mart opens in Bangkok today

These toys they’re selling, though, are not made for playthings: they are collectible toys aimed for young, affluent toy hunters, whose prices can range from THB300 to THB30,000.

Part of its frenzy is due to its use of ‘blind box’ concept, which is akin to the Japanese gachapon machine where the collectors can only hope they could get their hands on the specific item they’ve set their eyes for.

To celebrate the opening of its first flagship store in Thailand, the toy retailer has teased the figurine collectors with the chance to buy its limited-edition toy items–think the gothic Skullpanda and their Labubu monster series available for purchase with a highly limited availability–less than 100 items available.

For more information, visit Pop Mart Thailand.