Discover the simplicity of French fashion with SANDRO’s SS23 collection

Bring your inner Parisian style out with SANDRO.

Today LSA Live is here to introduce and update fashion fanatics to the famous French brand SANDRO. With chic and classic being the two perfect words to describe this fashion house, SANDRO’s 2023 Spring/Summer collection must not be missed!

Store review at Central Embassy

The concept of Parisian style combines elegance and grace with minimalism and comfort even when wearing normal, everyday clothing. With that, we want our fashionistas to meet the brand SANDRO. Located in Central Embassy on the second floor, the shop uses light brown wood to decorate its walls and floors. Even the clothing displayed was thoughtfully organised and placed. Once shoppers enter the store, a natural and cosy feeling is provoked due to the warm lighting. There is also vast space for customers to walk around and experience the world of French fashion with SANDRO’s latest lineup. Fashion lovers can ensure that SANDRO at Central Embassy will be constantly updated with the brand’s newest collections— from Paris to Thailand in no time.

SS23 Collection

As Évelyne Chetrite describes SANDRO’s philosophy as “casual but always chic” and “sophisticated but cool,” that is precisely what the brand embodies. With the launch of their 2023 Spring/Summer Collection for the hot season, SANDRO brings back the 70s and 90s fashion. Although inspired by the urban hippie culture, the brand recreates these pieces with a modern French twist. It is very intriguing to see a new take using fashion trends of these two eras. Throughout the collection, we see a lot of vibrant colours, different textures, florals, crochets, and more. Their attention to detail in this recreation is exceptional as we saw beautiful pieces like their crop tops, tiny tops, fringe, cargo pants, and knitwear.

The genderless and non-restrictive fashion pieces are one of the reasons why SANDRO is on top of LSA’s adored brands. For SANDRO’s men’s SS23 collection, their lookbook features many rib knit hoodies and sweaters. Others include flowy stops, men’s handbags, denim jackets, and suits. Although most of their pieces are minimalistic, wearers will still look polished as the French style is simple and effortless. We love how although this is a men’s collection, Évelyne still adds colourful items to prove that men can dress in colour and still be masculine. Whereas women can wear suits and style themselves as more androgynous.

Our favourite women’s pieces include the pink crocheted bralette, the blue-crocheted-cut-out dress, and the leather jacket. However, the Greco-Roman bust sculpture and lilac stonewashed denim button-down is a must-have in the men’s collection!

SANDRO is located in Central Embassy on the 2nd floor, the only location with a men’s collection.

For further information, add SANDRO’s Line Official: @sandro_thailand or click here.