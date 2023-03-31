Everything you need to know about SANDRO Paris

The essence of the Parisian spirit is SANDRO.

As the hot season is approaching, LSA Live wants to introduce a brand that has been maintaining its popularity for years. With their contemporary yet chic and classic take on fashion, SANDRO is where you need to go. Haven’t heard of this Parisian fashion house before? You’re in luck, as LSA is here to give the breakdown 101.

Background & Philosophy

SANDRO, a premium contemporary brand in the fashion industry, was founded in 1984 by Évelyne Chetrite in Paris. The founders wanted the brand to feel luxurious yet approachable, so SANDRO produces timeless pieces that defy gender conventions. Initially a women’s fashion brand, SANDRO launched an Homme collection in 2007 once Évelyne’s son joined the company.

The brand’s philosophy is “casual but always chic” and “sophisticated but cool.” These two notions are seen throughout SANDRO’s collections as they epitomise the Parisian spirit—effortless yet cool. The company also likes to play with ambiguity in clothing, as Evelyne reflects her vision of femininity in her designs. Although the men’s line holds a different philosophy, both still redefine women’s and men’s fashion.

Widespread popularity

SANDRO was one of the first fashion brands to create something between luxury and the mass market. “The affordable luxury segment didn’t exist before,” said Évelyne. With that, the brand gained immense popularity, and then came social media and e-commerce, which aided its worldwide spread.

Other than that, their popularity stems from the new women’s aesthetic that Évelyne created— “modern and sophisticated with a hint of androgyny.” Her designs moulded the business and still do to this day. With the basis of Parisian style being “je ne sais quoi,” there is a sort of an alluring, discreet charm of not trying too much, or at least not looking like it. These elements are what SANDRO embodies, which makes customers love their clothing. Being non-conforming and non-restrictive yet eye-catching sets the brand apart from other fashion companies. With that, SANDRO has opened stores around Asia, including Thailand. Their latest store launch at Central Embassy is located on the second floor. Shoppers can now visit this mall and purchase their latest collection.

SS23 collection

SANDRO’s latest Spring/Summer 2023 Collection will create a fashion wave this summer with its modern yet classic line. Inspired by the hippie subculture and their effortless spirit, their pieces radiate the 70s and 90s vibe. With vibrant colours, florals, crochet, fringe, and more, SANDRO’s latest lineup recreates that ‘flower power’ period stunningly.

Their SS23 women’s collection has many cute items, including crocheted crop tops and dresses, mini skirts and tops, leather jackets, and suits. The new men’s line has flowy shirts, suits, colourful tops, rib-knitted sweaters and hoodies. Overall, SANDRO shows that a man doesn’t have to be all macho to be masculine, whilst a woman can still be feminine even though she dresses a bit androgynous. It’s astonishing to see how a brand takes on gendered stereotypes and turns them into something beautiful.

SANDRO is located in Central Embassy on the 2nd floor, the only location with a men’s collection.

