15 best luxury saddle bags that balance form with function

A girl on the go needs precise balance of both utility and style. Very few bag designs cater to both in equal measures as easily as saddle bags do. Here are the best designer saddle bags to shop now.

As their name would suggest, the saddle bag can trace its origins back to the racetrack, where it was often used as an equestrian staple. Meant to be strapped up behind a rider’s saddle, it provided them with the capacity to carry an assortment of items with them on their trips, which often included essentials such as first-aid kits.

With mankind moving from horseback to brake horsepower, the saddle bag’s role in transportation evolved to follow suit, trading equestrian elegance for the art of engineered speed on steely mounts. But of course, the purpose of a saddle bag remains unchanged and has been used to add further utility to motorbikes in the way that they have done so for horses. Across the board, they are usually made out of leather and feature a buckle closure to help keep their flaps securely shut during travel.

In the fashion world, saddle bags earned a steady amount of popularity during the 1960s and 1970s, going hand-in-hand with the rise of Bohemian fashion which was defined by an essence of free-spirited fun, comfort, and practicality. It was claimed that American leatherware company Coach was the first label to introduce the shape that we now associate with the saddle bag: a crossbody bag featuring a curved bottom, a flat-edged top, and a flap opening held shut with buckle closures.

Over the years, the saddle bag’s appeal has not waned much, if at all. Adding a slight hint of vintage appeal to every outfit, their ability to deftly keep your belongings stowed away and leave your hands free has made them a popular choice for men and women.

If you’re thinking of picking up one for yourself, you’ll be glad to know that a plethora of choices are available to fit every budget and wardrobe.

Feature and hero image credits: Saint Laurent, Gucci

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is the saddle bag a good investment?

– Saddle bags are a great investment into your wardrobe as they are both highly functional and stylish at the same time.

2. What bag is the best to invest?

– Of all the bags to be released in the market, the Birkin and Kelly are arguably the best bags to invest in.