Fashion trends come and go, but quiet luxury looks like it’s going to be the one that stays, for its simple and timeless style is a best fit for all occasions, including your work days.

There’s no denying that the quiet luxury trend is a fit for any occasion, but this particular style can be extra beneficial for when you need to look professional at work. The refined, subtle style makes it appropriate for any workplace; indeed, it really enhances credibility and politeness. If, like us, you’ve always been a fan of minimalistic, clean, tidy, and neutral-coloured attire, this is for you. These affordable quiet luxury outfit ideas for work won’t break the bank, but will definitely still deliver those style points.

[Hero image credit: Charles & Keith; featured image credit: H&M]

5 affordable quiet luxury outfit ideas for work

A midi dress can take you anywhere

Image credit: Massimo Dutti

A midi dress is a dress that falls under your knees just above your ankles. It’s the perfect length that can come out as formal but still has room to be playful. You can opt for designs that aren’t too revealing and are neutral in colour, for example white, beige, navy, black, or khaki. A look that can take you from day to night, too.

Oversized linen blazers for that boyish, girl-boss look

Image credit: Massimo Dutti

Whenever you feel that girl boss power ringing inside, grab a blazer and some high heels. Blazers are traditionally made for men, so when adapted for women, they radiate an elegant feel with a boyish charm. Linen is a high quality fabric that can be worn for a long time, so we’d recommend keeping some linen pieces around and you’re guaranteed to get a lot of use out of them. They also fit very well with the tropical climate here.

Quality leather bags

Image credit: Charles & Keith

When it comes to quiet luxury work outfits, accessories can bring some vibrancy and add more colour to the total look — as long as they’re not too heavy on logos and prints. It really depends on your preference, whether your daily tasks suit more of a shoulder bag or a tote bag. Regardless, high-quality hardware and leather can make a big difference.

Very, very uncomplicated jewellery

Image credit: Pomelo

Since most of us are probably not trying to jaw-drop anyone with a statement-making necklace on a work day, we’d suggest keeping it low-profile on the jewellery. Some basic items that can be worn everyday are gold or silver hoops, plain rings, and chain bracelets. These embellishments, though minimal, give off quite a graceful and polished expression.

Shoes in neutral colours

Image credit: Charles & Keith

When it comes to shoes, everybody has their likes and dislikes. If you don’t feel like wearing heels then don’t, although if you do we’d suggest a classic stilettos over a fantasy heel. A lot of global sneaker brands have timeless all-white pairs, while a sleek pair of loafers could also work beautifully.