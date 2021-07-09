5 comfy pajama sets you could wear all day (and why)

With stricter laws, a curfew, and a partial lockdown, we’re turning back to wearing pajama sets all day again.
Yet whilst many people like to link pajamas to being lazy, this doesn’t have be the case. Some pajama sets are designed with a relaxed shape and lightweight material, meaning that they’re comfy for a multitude of activities — from sleeping to even working. Maybe you wear them to go grocery shopping, or maybe you pair them with a jacket and heels to go for safe at-home dinner parties. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite pajama set that allow you to stay up all day in a comfortable fit.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Desmond & Dempsey via Facebook]
The relaxed shirt and elasticated shorts designed by Desmond & Dempsey help you feel comfy all day and night. Featuring a jaguar print, there’s definitely a romantic and wild charm about this set. It captures a spirit of independence, even if we can’t go out to many places right now.
Best for: Working from home like a beast
Price: THB 5,650
Basic yet sophisticated. This Nile Loungewear Set is designed by a Thai brand called Keeps. We love it’s sky-blue hue which contrasts beautifully with the brown lapels and pant cuff. As part of this set, Keeps also includes a scrunchie and a sleep eye mask, so you’re always ready to nap.
Best for: Unexpected Zoom calls where you need to look presentable
Price: THB 1,790
This Olivia Von Halle Bella silk-satin pajama set makes us feel ultra-comfy during summer nights. We can already picture ourselves drinking a glass of vino or iced tea on the balcony. Sleeveless pajamas are a great idea for summers, and we especially like them when they’re made out of delicate silk.
Best for: When you want to be comfortable, but also elegant
Price: Approx. THB 15,714
We all love Fendi’s iconic “FF” monogram, and now it is available in this fun pajama set. Printed in blue and white, the set is made from a silk-satin twill, looking both playful and elegant at the same time. It could pass for pajamas but also as casuall attire. Pair with your favourite sneakers and you’ve got a perfect summer urbanite look going.
Best for: Casual coffee or juice runs in the afternoon
Price: Approx. THB 73,773
This Sleeper Woven Pajama Set is perfect for those who prefer loose-fitting pajamas. Sleeper re-designed their classical style to be more contemporary with a relaxed shape and lightweight material. This is ideal for staying home all day, and with its pretty shade of pink also ensure sweet dreams by night.
Best for: Those who like it cute and feminine with a contemporary cut
Price: Approx. THB 10,577