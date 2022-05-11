5 new season bags that are perfect for a weekend getaway

Specially curated by Lifestyle Asia, here’s a shortlist of the must-have bags that are sure to become your best travel companions for this year’s trips.

The perfect holiday bag is one that is versatile, sturdy, and, of course, fashionable. Whether you’re looking for a bag to pack for your weekend getaway or a statement-making beach bag for a day out tanning, then check out some of these must-have new season bags.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Saint Laurent]

5 must-have new season bags for the summer

1. Dior Book Tote

Striking sketches, vibrant pop hues, and bursts of dazzling florals, this Dior Book Tote from Dior’s latest Chez Moi summer collection is the beach bag of our dreams. An ode to well-being, elegance, and all round chill vibes, it’s one of our top picks for a holiday companion.

2. Saint Laurent Icare

Saint Laurent’s special new bag of the season, named the Icare bag, is inspired by the Greek mythological character Icarus. The emblematic logo in the centre was designed and sculpted by hand as a piece of jewellery, and is placed at the centre of the bag in order to perfectly catch the sun and shine like Icarus’s wings. It’s a must-have collector piece for its unique, sun-celebrating qualities.

3. Versace Crossbody

Versace’s Summer 2022 collection, featuring K-pop sensation Yujin An from IVE and Somegoro Ichikawa VIII, is all about confidence and freedom. With a good selection of new season bags to choose from, the collection offers a great option for the city-dwellers and party-goers in the form of a crossbody squared bag. Highly versatile with an adjustable strap, this bag walks the line between modern and classic whilst giving the wear that distinct Versace confidence.

4. Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette

From the fashion house that made us all gasp when they quit social media last year, Bottega Veneta’s Padded Cassette bag is the latest against-the-grain decision to define its identity – and the wearer’s too. In a world full of logos, the Padded Cassette makes a statement by being logoless. Instead, the bag is distinctive with its unique, dimensional appearance, and the house’s signature intrecciato weaving. Their classic Nappa lambskin canvas, handwoven in Italy, is also iconic. Available in 23 colours, there’s no doubt you’ll be able to find the perfect Padded Cassette for any occasion.

5. Dior Vibe Bowling Bag

Dior strikes again with another irresistible new season bag. This bowling bag from the new Dior Vibe line is the perfect size for a quick getaway, giving you a luxe athletic chic combined with a jet-setter’s silhouette. It’s light body, high-frequency printing, and rubber base (inspired by the soles of sneakers) means that the bag is just as ready for action as you are.

