5 unisex clothing brands to shop in Thailand

The lines between conventional men’s and women’s clothing have been blurred — and rightfully so. Here’s where you can shop and order unisex clothing and genderless brands in Thailand.

From societal norms to traditional expectations, there are a lot of things that have confined people from fully expressing themselves. Clothing is also one of these things. However, it’s not always so black and white, and luckily many fashion brands have realised this.

Celebrities like Jonathan Van Ness, Demi Lovato and Harry Styles have been huge advocates for wearing whatever you want. It does not matter what gender you are: you can wear a skirt, pants, or anything in between. The only thing that matters is how comfortable you are.

Androgynous or unisex clothing has started to make its way to Thailand. With multiple Thai designers embracing the spirit of genderless attire, here’s where you can shop these collections below.

[Hero/Feature Image: Painkiller Atelier via Facebook]