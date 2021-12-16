6 designer pieces to get you glammed for your next holiday soirée

These party pieces are the ultimate get up to get you ready for your once a year holiday soirée.

Along with trading off the Bangkok heat for cooler temperatures, we can’t wait to get ready for all the festivities December has to offer. Department stores will no longer be the only place for you to hear your favourite jazzy holiday tunes because the holiday season and unlock-down means soirées are back in full swing. If you’re looking for an outfit that’s as glitzy as the city’s festive lighting, this selection of designer holiday pieces curated by world-class shopping destination Siam Paragon will ensure you’re ready for your next holiday dinner.

Saint Laurent’s bow-tie crop top

Besides Christmas trees, presents and gift boxes are the ultimate symbols of the holiday season. But don’t worry about bringing any presents to your next party because you’re the best gift your friends and loved ones will be expecting at their holiday soirée. Wrap yourself in this bow-tie crop top in cupro velvet from Saint Laurent and you’re guaranteed to look fantastic at any party or celebration.

Miu Miu’s crystal-studded denim jeans

Nobody said distressed denim is only for street looks. This crystal-decked denim with a worn effect from Miu Miu’s Nuit Collection will match any casual top or evening blouse. The crystals bring some winter vibes to your look while giving a nice touch of romantic and feminine allure.

Prada’s sequinned headband

A statement headband can give your look a unique touch unlike any other accessory, and Prada’s padded headbands have received the sparkly treatment in its latest Holiday 2021 collection. Designed to dazzle, this sequined headband will not only catch the light but also the attention of your fellow partygoers.

Gucci x Balenciaga Jackie 1961 bag

When it comes to your purse, you have the rest of the year to play it safe with classic bags. The festive season is the one time you get to flaunt your party pieces, but if you don’t already have one, consider putting your hands on one from the Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project collaboration. We love the Jackie 1961 for its classic silhouette but hacked with some street cool via the overlaid repeating Balenciaga logo.

Fendi’s O’Lock gold earrings

A pair of earrings dangling from your lobes can also bring that extra sparkle to your look. Get bejewelled and go all out with a pair of gold earrings like these O’Lock earrings from Fendi. The interlocked logos keep your look down to earth, but the pavé detailing will dazzle well into the after hours.

Christian Dior’s Dior Vibe sneakers

What’s a party look without a pair of dancing shoes? Since you’ll be jamming out at your holiday soirée, make sure you’re doing it in comfort, in style, and in the holiday spirit. Finish your look with a pair of Dior Vibe sneakers in white mesh and gold-tone leather, complete with a star charm on the back for that extra twinkle.

Siam Paragon World Fashion: Celebration In Style

The luxury shopping experience is never complete without a store visit. For those in Bangkok and Thailand, the boutiques at Siam Paragon offer a wonderful experience and a great promotion with a gift card worth THB3,000 for every spending over THB40,000 on luxury brands.

For SCB credit card members, receive an additional THB1,500 Siam Gift Card.

