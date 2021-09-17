Home > Style > Fashion > 6 luxury pet accessories to spoil your pooch
6 luxury pet accessories to spoil your pooch
17 Sep 2021 07:37 PM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
There is no reason why your best pal shouldn’t live in comfort and as extravagantly as you do. Here are some luxury pet accessories for you to spoil them with.

Many luxury brands today aren’t just making items for humans. Various designers have used their artistry to create sophisticated items for our four-legged friends. If your pooch demands nothing but the best, here’s a list of opulent pet accessories to check out. They’ll help you show off your pampered pooch in high style and make them the envy of all the doggies around the block.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash]

Prada Nylon and Saffiano Leather Pet Bag
Prada Nylon and Saffiano Leather Pet Bag

For travellers on-the-go, invest in the Prada Nylon and Saffiano Leather Pet Bag to help transport your pooch in style. Aside from making both of you look good, it’s a fabulous way to jet-set with your pup.

[Image Credit: Prada]

Approx. THB 103,017
Versace Barocco Print Dog Bed
Versace Barocco Print Dog Bed

Give your four-legged friend a dose of luxury with the Versace Barocco Print Dog Bed. It’s super-cosy and pawfect for beauty sleep and snuggling in comfort.

[Image Credit: Versace]

THB 49,500
Hermès Dog Bowl
Hermès Dog Bowl

Your best friend deserves to dine in style. With the Hermès Dog Bowl, mealtime will no longer be a boring affair. Thanks to its central magnet, this oak-wood dog bowl can be separated into two separate bowls. Moreover, the stainless-steel bowls are removable for hassle-free cleaning, too.

[Image Credit: Hermès]

THB 38,350
Fendi FF-Motif Dog Coat
Fendi FF-Motif Dog Coat

Keep your favourite pal warm and stylish with the Fendi FF-Motif Dog Coat. It merges fashion and function for those daily walks and a look that will turn heads at the dog park.

[Image Credit: Fendi]

Approx. THB 15,628
Louis Vuitton Baxter Dog Leash GM
Louis Vuitton Baxter Dog Leash GM

Style doesn’t stop at a leash. This luxurious Louis Vuitton Baxter Dog Leash GM will help you earn some nods of approval from other pet parents and up your dog park fashion game.

[Image Credit: Louis Vuitton]

THB 15,400
Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet Collar
Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet Collar

Make your pooch the talk of the neighbourhood while walking around with the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet Collar. It features calfskin leather and embellished studs that speak style.

[Image Credit: Valentino]

Approx. THB 11,617
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

