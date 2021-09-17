6 luxury pet accessories to spoil your pooch

There is no reason why your best pal shouldn’t live in comfort and as extravagantly as you do. Here are some luxury pet accessories for you to spoil them with.

Many luxury brands today aren’t just making items for humans. Various designers have used their artistry to create sophisticated items for our four-legged friends. If your pooch demands nothing but the best, here’s a list of opulent pet accessories to check out. They’ll help you show off your pampered pooch in high style and make them the envy of all the doggies around the block.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash]