8 Japanese shoe brands to keep on your radar

Once you look beyond your conventional Nike, Adidas, and Converse, you may just find that the world of footwear is actually ruled by Japanese shoes – and rightfully so.

Whether applied to a pair of sneakers or ergonomic sandals, the “Made in Japan” stamp assures the conscientious shopper that they are paying for something of the finest quality. At least, that’s been the case for the cult brands that have emerged from the East Asian island, offering shoes that marry traditional craftsmanship and design innovation.

It’s no wonder that streetwear fans and collectors from all over the world often make a pilgrimage to Japan, especially its fashion capital Tokyo, where sneaker culture is taken to another level. It’s that city where the frenzy for Western sportswear giants first took off, but Japan already had its own heritage of performance footwear dating back to the ’50s thanks to brands like Onitsuka Tiger and ASICS.

In the past decade, the appreciation of Japanese brands has only grown thanks to the streetwear boom. Today, cult labels like Suicoke and Hender Scheme have come out of obscurity thanks to collaborations with international luxury brands.

So if you’re looking to upgrade your footwear game with Japanese shoes, here are all the brands that should be on your radar.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Onitsuka Tiger]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.