The history of iconic Louis Vuitton Speedy bag dates back to over 100 years since its inception back in 1930. Though it was originally meant to serve a completely different demographic altogether, this bag icon has secured its spot in the fashion space. If you love Louis Vuitton Speedy bag’s design, here are some of the bag alternatives you can get for less common options to slay your new look.

What we recognise now as the Louis Vuitton Speedy bag can directly trace its provenance back to its larger, more utilitarian older sister: the Keepall. Inspired by the increasingly fast-paced landscape of international travel that was bolstered by swift industrialisation, the duffle bag became a firm staple in the luggage maker’s core catalogue of travel essentials. Made of coated canvas to this day, it is beloved for offering a trifecta of versatility, resilience, and practicality, without compromising on style.

But while demand for their traditional luggage styles did not wane, Gaston Vuitton, Louis Vuitton’s grandson, saw an opportunity to tackle the nascent small leather goods market. This was allegedly spurred by the sales success of their recent Alma bag from 1925, which in itself is a downsized version of the Steamer design.

As such, a decision was made to shrink the proportions of the Keepall, transforming it into a portable day-to-day companion for women. Christened the ‘Express’ bag upon its introduction, the bag was only offered in a 30cm size. Later on, at the request of famed actress Audrey Hepburn, an even smaller design was created for her personal use before being eventually put into commercial production as the Speedy 25.

Throughout the years, countless iterations of the Louis Vuitton Speedy have been introduced ranging from seasonal styles to limited artist collaborations made of coated canvas, leathers, and exotic skins. But as a whole, its design remains largely unchanged and continues to be one of the most coveted and frequently purchased styles from the French maison.

That isn’t to say that competing fashion houses haven’t been catching up, either. Whether it be from Celine to Miu Miu, a plethora of Boston bag alternatives now exist in the fashion space for those looking to venture beyond 2 Rue du Pont Neuf.

9 Best bag alternatives to consider instead of the Louis Vuitton Speedy

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1 What is the most durable LV bag?

– Bags made out of Louis Vuitton’s signature coated canvas are typically more durable as they are water-resistant and scratch-resistant.

2. Where should I buy a Louis Vuitton bag?

– You are always advised to buy your Louis Vuitton bag directly from the brand’s boutiques if possible for peace of mind in ensuring authenticity.

3. Why are some Louis Vuitton bags cheap?

– Retail prices of Louis Vuitton bags vary depending on their size, complexity of construction, and of course materials used.