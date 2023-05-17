9 Looks You Don’t Want to Miss at the Gucci Cruise 2024 Show

The Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul showcases a range of beautiful men and womenswear, altogether 60 looks. Here are some of the best.

Just about a two-hour flight away from where the Gucci Cosmos exhibition is held in Shanghai is the Italian House’s latest presentation. Bringing its Gucci Cruise 2024 show to Seoul (and specifically the iconic Gyeongbokgung Palace) is a continuation of the brand’s relationship with South Korea. In fact, it was in 1998 when Gucci launched its first ever store in the city. Now, it’s another one for the history books as the ceremonial courtyard of the Palace hosts such an occasion for the very first time.

Right off the bat, the Gucci Cruise 2023 collection was a showcase of styles and cultures coming together. Models appeared on the runway with an ensemble that fuses the unparalleled South Korean aesthetics that the world has come to love with Gucci’s very own brand codes. In usual Gucci fashion, colours were present in abundance — decorating pieces from a silk blouse and bomber jacket to a bouclé skirt suit. Both menswear and womenswear were showcased as all 60 looks alluded to a singular mission: hybridisation. All that while beautifully different in materials and silhouettes.

The Gucci Cruise 2024 show saw traditional local garments inspire A-line dresses. At the same time, there was a magnified re-imagination of Gucci’s popular triband, the Web. Bags also took centre stage — such as a Gucci Horsebit Chain bag that is designed to seem narrower than usual. There’s still a sense of eccentricity that one has come to expect from the Italian House. At the same time, a given with a season of change, a plethora of ideas and notions combined in varying ways. Meanwhile, the world awaits patiently for Sabato De Sarno’s debut collection for Gucci this September.

Here are nine best looks from the Gucci Cruise 2024 show.

(All photos provided by Gucci)