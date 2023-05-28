How ‘The Little Mermaid’ is making Mermaidcore a thing this summer

For the summer of 2023, we’re making a splash with the Mermaidcore aesthetic with its iridescent blue hues, fishtail skirts, and ocean-inspired accessories. A lot of it is due to the hype around the release of The Little Mermaid.

Disney’s live-action remake, The Little Mermaid is all set to release on May 26. Starring Halle Bailey and directed by Rob Marshall, the animated film is already receiving accolades for its emotional and enchanting performances. And just as riveting as the performance are, the fashion has all sea maidens taking notice. It’s the modern, minimalistic version of one of our favourite Disney princesses Ariel. Case in point, Halle Bailey’s liquid blue dress by Albanian fashion designer, Valdrin Sahiti which is inspired by the movie itself.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Little Mermaid/Facebook]

The upward trajectory of Mermaidcore is one that has been in the making for a while now. Various pop culture references, shows and celebrity sightings have all been hinting at the trend. Take, for example, Dua Lipa playing the part of a blue-haired mermaid barbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie that premieres in July. Captured wearing a metallic bikini top, turquoise hair and eyeshadow she’s got the nymph nod of approval.

Mermaidcore as a fashion concept is creating a splash on the screen, various SS runways and celebrity sightings. You don’t have to commit to the whole seashell bikini and glittery tail spiel, adding sea-inspired elements and basic silhouettes should do the trick. Brands have taken the Mermaidcore memo and found their own spin on maritime clothing. From aqua hues to fishtails and most important iridescent textures, their presence is hard to miss. The important thing to note all this while is that it is a reinterpretation and not an actual translation of the trend. An excellent example of this spotted closer home was fashion designer Masaba Gupta in Alaïa draped a fishtail skirt for her reception.

The Under the Sea kingdom surely has a lot of Mermaid magic on offer.