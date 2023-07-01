Adidas x Bad Bunny is the new sneaker collab we’re here for

Adidas and Bad Bunny are surprising fans with the addition of a fresh colour variant to the Response CL collection, which is a part of their ongoing collaboration.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL “Black”

Dubbed Triple Black, the latest release draws inspiration from the concept of melting in its various forms. This new edition of the Response CL is also an ode to the iconic style of the 2000s.

More about the Adidas x Bad Bunny sneaker collaboration

The Response CL is the newest addition to Bad Bunny’s collection of Adidas sneakers, joining the ranks of his reimagined versions of popular silhouettes such as the Adidas Campus and Forum Buckle Lows. The rapper was spotted wearing these all-black sneakers during Cinemacon in 2022. Now, with these sneakers officially launching, fans can get their hands (or rather feet!) on these classic pairs that are a statement in themselves.

For the Triple Black sneakers, Benito aka Bad Bunny has put his unique touch on the silhouette, aiming to revolutionise the world of running by bringing it to the streets in a manner only he knows. The Triple Black design showcases the melted leather overlays, symbolising the fluidity and liberation that defines his personality.

Adidas x Bad Bunny: A closer look at the Triple Black sneakers

In this iteration, the Triple Black sneakers showcase a subdued colour palette, predominantly covered in deep black tones. The EVA-cushioned midsole, tongue, shoelaces, mesh base and wavy leather overlays all adopt this dark hue. Adding a touch of contrast to the black shoe, Adidas’ iconic three-stripe branding appears in blue on the upper and the tongue is covered with additional Adidas branding. Bad Bunny’s signature eye icon is featured on the heel. Inside the shoe, you can spot co-branded elements on the insoles, displaying both Adidas and Bad Bunny’s logos.

In 2022, Adidas Originals and Bad Bunny first collaborated on the Response CL silhouette, introducing it in vibrant yellow and cream white colourways.

When will the new Adidas x Bad Bunny sneakers release?

The latest edition of the Response CL collection, the Triple Black sneakers, will release on June 24 on Adidas’ official website.

What’s the price of the Triple Black sneakers?

Adidas x Bad Bunny’s collaborative Triple Black sneakers are priced at USD 160 (approx. THB 5,700).

This article originally appeared on Augustman Thailand.