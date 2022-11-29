Take a trip to Wonderland while wearing the Adidas x Disney Campus 80 Cheshire Cat sneakers

Slip on the stylish Adidas Campus 80 Cheshire Cat sneakers as you go down the rabbit hole where almost everyone is mad.

The low-top sneaker from the German athletic brand and Disney bears pink-and-purple stripes over a fur-like texture. Its design is based on the fictional feline’s appearance in the 1951 film based on English author Lewis Carroll’s 19th-century novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

What to know about the Adidas Campus 80 Cheshire Cat sneakers

Adidas’ Campus 80 Cheshire Cat sneaker with Disney comes in semi solar pink, glory purple, cream white colourway.

It has round toes with off-white rubber soles, purple laces, and light pink heel counters. The distinctive mischievous curved grin of the cat is embossed in white on the heel counters.

“We are all mad,” the famous Disney movie quote by the cat, can be found inside the heel in white letters over a deep purple hue.

The shoe comes along with two small hang tags that can be attached to the laces. One of the tags shows the cat’s grin. The other features an outline of the cat’s face complete with the eyes on a black background, which reflects on the Cheshire Cat’s unique invisibility power as depicted in the film and the book.

Adidas has been collaborating with major brands

The German brand has been on a collaboration spree through 2022. It has already released items in collaboration with South Park, Taqueria Orinoco, DAYZ, and Rimowa. Adidas has also released products in collaboration with luxury fashion brands Balenciaga and Gucci.

The brand has also been releasing shoes that are based on iconic movies, including Christmas classics such as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992).

Recently, Adidas teamed up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to release the Forum Low sneaker ahead of the holiday season. Based on Dr. Seuss’ famous fictional character Grinch, the shoe has a distinctive green colourway. It features the character’s iconic eyes on the tongue and the character’s sidekick, Max, as jewels on the laces.

As for the Adidas x Disney Campus 80 Cheshire Cat sneaker, the shoe maker hasn’t yet announced a release date or prices. But some reports indicate that the sneaker could be in the range of around USD 110.

(Main and Featured images: Adidas)