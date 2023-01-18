Beyoncé graces Adidas with a sneaker collab

Red light, green light—Beyoncé teams up with Adidas to launch her Ivy Top Ten 2000 sneakers, and we are crazy in love.

The Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneakers come in a beige and orange colour scheme. The Three Stripes label and Ivy Park had taken over the world with the launch of IVYTOPIA, and the new collaboration looks as exciting! The duo announced they will release a basketball silhouette designed “for the journey ahead.”

[Hero and featured image credit: weareivypark/Instagram]

The new Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park sneakers has a citrusy colour scheme

Queen B loves experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, and even masculine and feminine, and these trainers are just proof! The brand-new Ivy Park x Adidas TT 200 is an updated version of the classic Top Ten 2000 basketball. The Top Ten 2000 basketball was made popular by the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Interestingly, the pairs have a wave-like design in orange, with the upper in the tan colour scheme. The duo has developed quite a love for orange, with the new drop and then since their first-ever rollout. However, the grail piece in the brand’s recent drop – and don’t get us wrong, is undeniably the Ivy branding on the tongue tag and the footbed. Mint green is the surprise pop of colour on the insoles.

The sneakers get a Beyoncé treatment

The upcoming pair also comes with a few futuristic details unique to Beyoncé and Adidas. This is the first release after the 52-piece IVYTOPIA collection launched in October 2022. The Ivy Park x Adidas TT 2000 sneaker is slated to be released on January 20. The sneaker will be up for grabs for a retail price of $200 on Adidas.com.

We can’t wait to see what more this fantastic collaboration has for us. Until then, catch us refreshing Adidas’ and Beyoncé’s Instagram pages 24/7.