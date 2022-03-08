The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ‘Oreo’ is relaunching!

Adidas brings excitement to the air this month with the re-release of YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 aka ‘Oreo’. The two-tone colourway is touted as the German footwear manufacturer’s extremely famous iterations since its debut in 2016.

The new pairs are priced at US$230 (approx. THB 7,595) and will be re-released on Adidas’ website on 12 March. The footwear brand announced on Twitter that ‘Oreo’ will also be available in North America and Europe on its app in selected countries, on Adidas’ website and Yeezy Supply.

(Featured and Hero Image Credit: Adidas/Twitter)

Here’s what we know about Adidas’ YEEZY BOOST launches

About YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ‘Oreo’

While Oreo’s upper primeknit comes in a smooth ‘Core Black’ colour, a ‘Core White’ strip, featuring the initials ‘SPLY-350’ in black, enhances the look of the sneakers.

Additionally, the black lacing system and sockliner give a tonal variety to the kicks. But what really adds to the style of the footwear is the BOOST-equipped sole unit that is encased in translucent rubber rounds.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ‘MX Blue’ launched on 5 March

While Oreo will be available in Core Black/Core White/Core Black combination, its variant ‘MX Blue’ was released in patterns of blue, grey, white and pastel yellow earlier in March.

The signature silhouette looks attractive with shades of muted blue and grey hues on its monofilament side stripe.

Meanwhile, its BOOST-enabled sole rocks in a washed-out teal tone. The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ‘MX Blue’ is priced at USD 220 (approx. THB 7,264).

