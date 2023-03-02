Puma announces new Rihanna collaboration involving Fenty brand

A new collaboration between Puma and Rihanna has been announced, involving the former’s renowned Fenty brand.

The German sportswear manufacturer revealed the news with a post on Instagram on 1 March. The post indicates that Puma and Rihanna will come together on an unspecified new project.

The billionaire artiste, however, has not yet publicly commented on the collaboration.

What to know about Puma and Rihanna collaboration

Fenty x Puma announcement shows a graphic with logos

Puma didn’t share what exactly they would be collaborating on.

The Instagram post carries a graphic with the words “She’s back.” on a black background with Fenty and Puma logos on it.

The post is captioned with the words “coming soon.”

Whatever be the output, the collaboration signals that Rihanna’s successful beauty business is set to enter a new territory.

It is also the first time that Puma is working with Rihanna’s Fenty brand.

Rihanna and Puma have worked together before

Rihanna and Puma first came together in 2014, when the nine-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter joined the sportswear maker as creative director.

As per a press release at the time, Rihanna was to “work with Puma to design and customize classic Puma styles as well as create new styles to add to the Puma product portfolio.”

Under Rihanna’s creative vision, Puma held fashion shows and released ready-to-wear lines beside exclusive sneakers.

Among the most famous products of the first collaboration were the Fenty x Puma Creepers sneakers and fur slides.

She collaborated with Puma once again in 2017 — the same year she launched her Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand. Rihanna later launched her inclusive apparel line Savage X Fenty.

The massive success of the two brands turned Rihanna into a billionaire, which she officially became in 2021.

Rihanna was most recently in the news for headlining the Super Bowl halftime show on 12 February. It was her first Super Bowl performance and marked her return to the stage following her 2018 collaboration with DJ Khaled on “Wild Thoughts” at the Grammy Awards.

(Main image: PUMA.eth/@PUMA/Twitter; Featured image: PUMA/@puma/Instagram)