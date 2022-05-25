facebook
The Balenciaga x adidas collection is here — and it's selling out fast
The Balenciaga x adidas collection is here — and it’s selling out fast

The Balenciaga x adidas collection is here — and it’s selling out fast
The Balenciaga x adidas collection is here — and it’s selling out fast

We know it’s another collaboration of a lifetime when two of the leading fashion brands in luxury and sportswear team up. This time, it’s the Balenciaga x adidas collaboration, which was just unveiled in New York for the house’s Spring/Summer ’22 collection this month.

Three cheers for the three stripes: Fresh off of building hype for the adidas x Gucci collab dropping this June, the rumours and leaks around another collaboration — this time with Balenciaga — turned out to be true.

Creative director Demna Gvasalia unveiled the linkup between the two brands at the house’s Spring 2023 runway presentation in New York. The show took place on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, featuring models in full-face gimp masks and fits with adidas’ iconic “Trefoil” and “Three Stripe” logos displaying the luxury fashion house’s name emblazoned beneath.

[All images courtesy of Balenciaga]

Balenciaga x adidas is real:

The collection offers a sporty, footballer vibe, complete with tracksuits, jerseys, hoodies and more. Balenciaga’s Triple-S and Speed Trainers get a proper three stripes overhaul, coming in black, white and a vibrant shade of blue. And yes, there’s a full-coverage face mask.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

Balenciaga Menswear Womenswear Adidas Originals New York Fashion Week Demna Gvasalia Balenciaga Triple S Trainers balenciaga sneakers fashion collaborations lab report balenciaga adidas balenciaga x adidas
Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
