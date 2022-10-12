Balenciaga has created a bag that resembles a packet of Lay’s potato chips

It’s not the fashion statement Myrtle Snow got burned at the stake for, but it will do. Let’s see what new controversial thing Balenciaga has done now. Check out the Balenciaga x Lay’s bag.

The bag resembles an actual Lay’s chips packet, with its instantly identifiable colours and graphics. And, of course, it has caused a stir on social media. According to reports, the Balenciaga x Lay’s bag was first seen during the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, which concluded on 4 October 2022.

It was one of the unique items spotted at the mega fashion event, showcasing trend-setting styles and redefining the future of fashion. Remember Bella Hadid’s spray-on Coperni dress? That was perhaps one of the most viral-worthy moments in fashion in recent years. The bag, on the other hand, quietly created another.

[Hero and featured images: @LAYS/Twitter]

Here are all the details about the Balenciaga x Lay’s bag

The product comes in multiple colours

Balenciaga reportedly collaborated with the American chips producer for the bag. The product is more like a hand-clutched purse, which was showcased during Balenciaga’s show at PFW SS23 in colours of red, green, blue and yellow — the actual colours of Lay’s potato chips packets for different flavours.

The purse has a zip at the top and a tag reading ‘Balenciaga Paris’ in the middle.

Lay’s shared pictures of the purse on its official social media accounts, in which models can be seen clutching it in their hands as they walk the runway.

Glimpses of the bags were also shared on the brand’s official support account, @DemnaGram, on Instagram.

There is no information on the exact price of the purse, but reports suggest that each will cost USD 1,800.

Not a surprise for those who know Demna’s style

While the new Balenciaga x Lay’s bag, or purse if you would, has drawn attention, it appears that Balenciaga creative director Demna had dropped a hint a few months back.

According to a Dazed report from June 2022, Demna was seen with a packet of Lay’s at a graduate fashion show in Antwerp holding on to it “as if it were a gorgeous pochette.”

However, those who know how Demna and Balenciaga have been coming up with unique ideas aren’t surprised.

After all, Demna presented the much-talked-about Balenciaga Trash Pouch at the Winter 2022 show in Paris in March. According to Balenciaga’s own description of the product, the inspiration for the Trash Pouch came from the humble garbage bag.

And even before that, in 2017, Demna drew inspiration from IKEA’s blue Frakta shopping bag to create a similar tote priced at USD 2,145. It led IKEA to issue a statement, saying that the original was much cheaper.