There’s a Balenciaga skiwear minigame that you can play right now

Forget about brands doing collabs with games. Balenciaga has launched its very own skiwear game.

Quirky collabs between luxury fashion brands and games like Minecraft have become a thing for some reason. These special fashion collab items exist both in the digital and the real world so gamers can be clad in them whether it’s their avatars or their actual selves. Balenciaga, however, has gone down a different route and got rid of the middleman. Instead of partnering with a game, it created a game itself.

Balenciaga launches a game to celebrate their Skiwear collection

The minigame was released on December 11 in celebration of Balenciaga’s first skiwear collection. The game itself is very straightforward: players take control of one of two avatars clad in the signature skiwear and are tasked to ski down a slope. There are three different environments with different weather conditions. The goal is to stay on the infinite slope for as long as possible as the speed gradually increases.

Balenciaga isn’t just releasing the minigame but also launching a competition that lasts until January 31. The best skiers from each designated zone will be awarded a (real-life) Balenciaga ski lock from the collection.

The Balenciaga Skiwear collection was launched last November and includes a variety of equipment from accessories to gear. Parkas, cargo pants, water-repellent outerwear, and jackets are just some of the items included in the collection. Of course, it can’t be complete without Balenciaga’s very own snowboard and skis.

To play the minigame, visit ski.balenciaga.com. Visit Balenciaga’s website to view the entire Skiwear collection.