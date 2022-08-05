facebook
Balenciaga's garbage bag-inspired Trash Pouch is up for sale
05 Aug 2022

Manas Sen Gupta
Balenciaga’s Trash Pouch, inspired by a literal garbage bag, is on sale. It might not be what Myrtle Snow had in mind when she was screaming her lungs off at the stake, but here we are.

The luxury fashion brand’s Winter 2022 show was held in Paris with creative director Demna Gvasalia. At the event, models were seen walking with the unique bag through an artificially created blizzard in a glass enclosure, giving the impression of a snow globe.

Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 show was significant as it helped highlight the plight of refugees amid climate change and the Russian-invasion of Ukraine. The event was more personal for Gvasalia, who had to escape his war-torn homeland in Georgia as a child.

More about the Balenciaga Trash Pouch

Image credit: Balenciaga

The Balenciaga Trash Pouch is made from calfskin leather with a glossy coating, and comes in various colours including all-black, white-and-red, yellow-and-black and blue-and-black. Retail price is at $1,790.

The Balenciaga bags have drawstrings, which can be pulled to close them before the ties are fixed. When carried, they certainly look like the sacks in which people discard what they don’t want to keep.

Speaking about the item, Gvasalia previously told WWD, “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

Not the first controversial bag by Balenciaga

The Trash Pouch isn’t the first out-of-the-normal thing offered by Balenciaga.

In 2017, Gvasalia created a piece worth US$2,145 inspired by IKEA’s blue Frakta shopping bag. Following its release, IKEA issued a statement politely underlining that the original was far cheaper.

“We are deeply flattered that the Balenciaga tote bag resembles the IKEA iconic sustainable blue bag for US$0.99. Nothing beats the versatility of a great big blue bag,” said an IKEA spokesperson to Today.

Other than accessories, Balenciaga has often made heads turn with some of its out of the box creations.

For instance, in March 2022, Kim Kardashian arrived at the label’s Winter 2022 show draped neck-to-toe in yellow caution tape bearing Balenciaga’s name in black.

Manas Sen Gupta
Manas enjoys reading detective fiction and writing about anything that interests him. When not doing either of the two, he checks Instagram for the latest posts by travellers. Winter is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.
