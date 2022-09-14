Fashion Month is here in full swing, and Bangkok too is going to have its very own international fashion week at the end of the month. Here’s who we’re looking forward to seeing in the front row — and also, who we aren’t.

Ah, Bangkok Fashion Week. Not quite as big as those in New York, Paris, or Milan, but not quite as small as you might expect. After a two-year hiatus, it’s finally back, and so is its crowd.

From the budding fashion intern with anxiety to the billionaire’s daughter with all the exclusives, we’ve listed out all the common faces we expect to see at Bangkok Fashion Week this year. It doesn’t really matter whether you’re attending or not — you’ll definitely get a laugh out of this one. Come for the fashion, stay for the drama. Here are the key players.

[Hero Image Credit: Godisable Jacob/Pexels]

9 great (and annoying) types of people we expect to see at Bangkok Fashion Week

The unpaid intern with eight power banks

Other than the designer and his team, this person is probably working the hardest during fashion week. Mortified that they will miss any glorious second of content, the unpaid intern is probably not sitting front row, but definitely doing anything and everything to get that money shot for Reels, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook Live, and everything in between. Be kind to this one if you see them, they’re probably about to collapse.

The magazine editor that smells like champagne

The fashion editor is a staple at Bangkok Fashion Week, and unlike the unpaid intern, will sit comfortably in the front row. They’re probably childhood friends with the designer, and got first access to the new collection. They probably won’t shut up about it, either. Smell that? It’s champagne and Eau de Ego.

The designer’s proud mother who has the iPhone camera facing the wrong way

Bless her. The designer’s mother too gets a seat in the front row, and will gleam brighter than any of the lights when the show begins. She’s trying to record the entire thing on her iPhone, but unfortunately she switched to the front lens and now only has footage of her face from the whole 15 minutes.

The heiress that owns the venue, the street, and this entire part of town

This billionaire’s son or daughter could buy the entire collection with the bat of their perfect mink eyelashes. They arrive last, and that’s fine, because the show won’t begin until they are comfortably seated (in prime position) anyway. They may even bring their socialite friends, who will already be dressed in the key items from the collection. The designer will wink and blow a kiss at them when they come out at the end. Perks!

The one who faked it and made it

This person has been dying to go to Bangkok Fashion Week and somehow managed to snag a ticket through a friend of a friend’s dog sitter who has a friend that knows a sister-in-law of the friend who is part of the organising team. They got really lucky, and they know it. They arrive early, they’ve dressed to impress, and they’ll be posting about this for days. Props!

The celebrity that is secretly sponsored by the brand

This person will arrive when the show is just about to begin, and cause all the photographers to stop and take his or her picture. They’ll be dressed like the brand barfed all over them (proverbially, of course), and will be the posed picture of perfection. This celebrity won’t be seen eating or drinking or even speaking at any of the afterparties, but hey, at least they look good.

The one who wants to sabotage the whole thing

Haters are gonna hate. There’s always the one, and this one is all about bad blood. The one who wants to sabotage the whole thing will have secretly snuck in when the lights go off, and may run across the catwalk naked, holding a political message on a signboard, or even throwing paint onto the fashion. They want the show to stop midway, or even all the way, and have their reasons for it. Needless to say, security is keeping a close eye on this one.

The fashion blogger who is actually here for the fashion

The fashion blogger is taking this very seriously, and is here for the fashion, not the social media or social climbing. The fashion blogger will have a serious face for most of the show, analysing and critiquing the designer’s inspiration, evolution, and central message. He or she may even be asked for their opinion, and it’ll be a worthy one to hear.

The lost one who just got lucky

Wrong show? Wrong seat? This person is just going with the flow. They were ushered in along with the sea of people and now find themselves somewhere completely unexpected. They may even be a tourist, and somehow they can’t find where they are on Google Maps. The lights are getting more dim. Might as well sit back and enjoy the show. Welcome to Bangkok Fashion Week.