Barbie and Balmain are teaming up for an NFT fashion collab

Balmain is partnering up with Barbie this year for a fashion collab, as well venturing into the world of NFTs for the first time.

Ever at the cutting edge, the Balmain fashion house’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, has teamed up with Barbie for a collection of unisex ready-to-wear apparel and accessories. But for the world’s most famous doll, it’s also about taking her first steps in the realm of digital art, with several NFTs to collect.

Barbie x Balmain

In Olivier Rousteing’s words, this partnership with Barbie is “a dream come true,” somewhere between nostalgia and the avant-garde. Today, it gives rise to a collection of dozens of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, blending the worlds of the pop culture icon and the Balmain fashion house. Barbie pink is evidently the dominant color in this capsule, bringing an even more uplifting touch to some of the French label’s signature designs, including its sailor shirt.

Barbie’s first foray into the world of NFTs

But the partnership between Balmain and Mattel Creations doesn’t stop at a physical collection, since Barbie is also making her first foray into the world of NFTs. Three avatars of the doll, each dressed in a piece from the collection, will be auctioned off online by mintNFT. Collectors will obtain exclusive ownership of their avatar, as well as a real-life Barbie-scale version of the look from the collection.

Bidding opens January 11, while the largely unisex collection goes on sale worldwide, January 13.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.