If you’re going to wear pink, you’d better do it right. See below the best Barbie collaborations available in Thailand.

Whether you’re looking for an item to complete your Barbiecore look, or you just want a glimpse of glitter after watching the amazing Barbie movie by Greta Gerwig, rest assured that these Barbie collaboration pieces will fulfil you with all the Malibu vibes. Whilst these are available in Thailand, if you’re looking for more international collabs, check out this piece.

[Hero and featured image credit: Zara]

7 Barbie collaborations in Thailand you don’t want to miss

Directly inspired by Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the newest Malibu Princess collection invites all Pomelo girls to step out of their comfort zones and enjoy an all-pink colour scheme. The collection is comprised of 24 items, ranging from a Halter Mini Dress to a Heart Buttons Tweed Blazer. The pinkest of pink accessories are also adorable, such as the Nylon Gigi Bag, Pegasus Sunglasses, and Crystal Double Ribbon Bow Choker.

Image credit: Kipling

Feel the forever-young spirit of Kipling in this all-pink collection in collaboration with Barbie. From cross-over bags to backpacks, some of Kipling’s classic designs have gotten looped into the world of pink. Among all of these, we have our eyes on Barbie Monkey and the Barbie Keyhanger in lively pink.

Up your Uno game with the prettiest deck of cards, the Uno Barbie the Movie Card Game. Apart from each card that features your favourite Barbie characters from the movie, this exclusive stack also has one special ‘Played With Too Much’ rule. The rule requires players to both discard and draw cards. The true-to-movie details will have all the fans want to rewatch the film again while yelling ‘Uno!’

Shop for UNO Barbie the Movie here UNO Barbie The Movie Card Game

Crocs presents the Barbie Classic Clog in electric pink colour that will empower practically every girl with its unique design and comfort. The highlights are the eight super cute Barbie Jibbitz charms that you can play around with. The shoes also feature the Barbie head silhouette graphic pattern on the midsole and the rivet.

Shop for Crocs x Barbie here Crocs Barbie Classic Clog

Zara really exploded in pink with the Barbie capsule collection available for both men and women. Pink, black, white, silver, gold, and glitter are featured throughout the collection, with some outfits directly inspired from the movie. Expect the pink gingham dress and the western cowboy outfit seen on Barbie and Ken to sell out fast.

Since it’s forever summer in Thailand, the Malibu-vibe hair accessories from Kitsch are considered always in style here. The satin scrunchies are super uplifting, but the Collector’s Bundle would be the best option if you don’t want to miss any of the items. Additionally, satin pillowcases are also available to help you transform your bedroom into a princess mansion.

Image credit: CASETiFY

The easiest and most adorable way to turn your everyday gadgets into Barbie items is by putting CASETiFY products on them. While the Pillow Case comes with a soft and puffy texture, the hard Impact Case keeps your phone safe and sound. A MagSafe wallet, wireless charger, and phone charm are super worth the splurge for Barbie fans.