‘Barbiecore’ trend for men: A guide pulling off this trending aesthetic

Following all the hype around Barbie, Barbiecore fashion is making a comeback and is here to stay at least for a while. It is not new that a film or a TV show ignites cultural impact in the fashion world. Here, take a closer look at how to do Barbiecore for men.

Giant blowout party ✅

Planned choreography ✅

New #BarbieTheMovie Trailer ✅

Only in Theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/nDT4RYiD4B — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) May 25, 2023

The trailer for Barbie showered the internet (and our pop culture) with pink and pastel colours – quite literally. In fact, the iconic Barbie pink colour was used so extensively during the shooting of the upcoming movie that it actually caused a worldwide shortage. So, it was only a matter of time before the Barbiecore fashion trend also made a comeback. While one might initially believe that this aesthetic is just for women, that’s actually not correct. In fact, one can argue that men are even better at pulling it off, provided they follow Ryan Gosling’s (aka Ken’s) footsteps.

[Hero and Featured Images Credit: @barbiethemovie/Instagram]

What is the Barbiecore trend?

Historically speaking, Barbiecore emerged as a fashion and aesthetic trend inspired by the iconic Barbie doll. As such, it combines elements of nostalgia, femininity, a touch of kitsch and heavy usage of the colour pink, bright pink to be precise. Think of denim on denim but make it pink on pink (or other pastel colours like baby blue and lavender) on steroids! There is also the usage of sparkles and glitter, which is always great.

Apart from fashion, the micro trend also extends to other aspects of lifestyle and decor, including cute objects like toys. The goal here is to embrace Barbie’s playful elements, incorporating a mix of pastel colours and vintage styles. That’s what Barbiecore is all about.

How can men get into the ‘Barbiecore’ aesthetic?

While Barbiecore is often linked with femininity, there are no rules about who can and cannot embrace or enjoy a particular trend. While the association between the colour pink and femininity used to be stronger once upon a time, gone are the days of archaic gender norms that stated pink is for women and blue is for men. If anything, the Barbiecore trend offers a wonderful channel for men to not just challenge stereotypes but also add a wider range of colours to their wardrobes.

Designer Yuv Bharat Ram, Founder of Primal Gray agrees,

“Embracing Barbiecore doesn’t mean conforming to traditional gender norms but rather embracing the freedom to express oneself through fashion. Men can embrace Barbiecore in a way that resonates with their own preferences and individuality and have fun with their style exploration.”

When asked about how the colour has become a gender-neutral shade over the past decade, he further adds,

“Pink has gained more visibility in menswear, both on the runway and in everyday fashion. Designers and brands have started incorporating pink into their collections, featuring pink garments, accessories, and even entire pink-themed outfits. This mainstream presence and non-gender-conforming styles of famous celebrities like Harry Styles, Ryan Gosling, and Ranveer Singh have contributed to the normalization of pink as a viable option for men’s fashion”

Barbiecore for men: A guide on wearing (and rocking!) pink

It’s 2023 and Barbiecore is gender-fluid! So, here is how men should embrace it without feeling weird about it.

When incorporating pink, men should start by selecting shades that go with their skin tone and personal style. If one wishes to include pink subtly, start with adding pink pocket squares, socks, ties, watches, sneakers and bags.

Coming to clothing, men can start incorporating pinks into their wardrobe by investing in pink shirts, polos or t-shirts, and then gradually move on to pink pants, shorts or even a pink blazer for special occasions. They can experiment with different shades of pink, ranging from soft pastels to vibrant fuchsias, to find what best suits their individual style quotient. Remember to balance the rest of your outfit with neutral or complementary colours to create a cohesive look.

If you are looking to be more ambitious, you can include polka dots, stripes and graphic prints (including those featuring famous cartoon characters) to enhance the Barbiecore effect. The cartoon character prints, in particular, can help bring a playful effect to your overall look.

If you are confident enough, you can also go for a monochromatic pink ensemble. To explain this in simpler terms, we are talking about a head-to-toe pink look. For inspiration, you can always refer to Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, wherein creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased more than forty head-to-toe pink ensembles.

Speaking on the pink colour palette, Yuv Bharat Ram recommends “Shades of light pastel pinks, such as baby pink, blush or pale rose, can be a subtle and approachable way to incorporate pink into the wardrobe. Dusty pinks or muted tones like dusty rose offer a slightly more understated and sophisticated look. For a bolder statement, fuchsia, or magenta shades can make a striking choice. The selection of shade ultimately depends on one’s personal taste and the overall aesthetic you want to achieve.”

When asked how often, as a designer, Yuv Bharat Ram chooses pink while curating a collection, he explains that including pink in menswear can vary depending on the designer’s aesthetic, the season and the specific collection. “In our collections, pink can be seen in various hues, such as our light and pastel pink or our more muted dusky pink for our SS23 Collection. They are particularly suitable for casual or summer-inspired looks and can be paired with neutrals or complementary colours.”

Celebrities such as Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, Ranveer Singh, Lil Nas X, Sebastian Stan, Brad Pitt and others have been spotted wearing shades of pink in unique ways. Even on the runways of the Spring/Summer 2023 showcases, pink was heavily featured in summer knits, monochromatic looks, leather trousers, sheer tops and jackets at various shows, including those of Dior Men, Y/Project, Acne Studios, Marine Serre and Rick Owens.

Whether you’re watching Barbie this month or not, we are here for the new wave of Barbiecore taking over menswear!

This article first appeared on AugustMan Singapore.