A guide to the best 9.9 deals on beauty, fashion, and tech in Thailand

One of the most important sales of the year is just around the corner. Here are the best 9.9 sales we found in Thailand.

The 9.9 sales 2022 is happening in a few days, with deals and steals now popping up everywhere across the internet. Check out our compendium of 9.9 sales to get the best bang for your buck.

Spare yourself the scouring — just be sure to bookmark this article, as we will be updating it with more rebates as they come. While it may not be the golden date yet, you can already start looking around at available discounts and make your purchasing decisions ahead of time.

From the best of fashion from across the globe to beauty buys from the Far East and out west, you will be spoilt for choice with 9.9 sales as you discover all the best deals we’ve spotted.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash]

The best 9.9 sales and deals for 2022 so far

Fashion

Pomelo: Up to 90% off. Use discount code 99NEW1TH for an additional 20% off for a minimum spend of THB 1,800; use discount code 99NEW2TH for an additional 30% for a minimum spend of THB 3,000.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 70% off.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off from now until 12 September 2022.

Valiram: Up to 90% + 9% off from now until 11 September 2022. Use discount code 99SALE at checkout.

Nike: Up to 20% off.

adidas: Up to 60% off on Central Online.

Coach: Up to 50% off stores worldwide on Central Online.

Puma: Up to 44% off on Supersports Online.

Skincare

History of Whoo: Up to 15% off on Central Online.

Origins: Up to 81% off from 9-11 September on Konvy.

Sulwhasoo: Up to 50% off, with limited-time gifts worth up to THB 3,900 for Early Birds (shop from 10am – 12pm), plus a free Essential Daily Routine Kit with every purchase, and more. Valid from 9-11 September 2022 only on Konvy.

Elemis: Sale up to 15% off with a discount coupon worth THB 800 on 9 September 2022, from 12am to 2am on Lazada.

Laneige: Sale to 50% off, plus other special promotions. Valid from 9-11 September 2022 on Konvy.

SK-II: Up to THB 750 off on Lazada.

Makeup

Tom Ford Beauty: Up to 10% off on all items on M Online.

Lancome: Discounted Gift Sets worth up to THB 11,950 with a special discount worth up 30% off, on 9 September 2022, from 12am to 2am on Lazada.

Shiseido: Up to 50% off. Valid from 9-11 September 2022 on Konvy.

MAC: Coming soon on Lazada on 9 September 2022 only.

Bobbi Brown: Get discounted gift sets and products available from 1-11 September 2022 only.

NARS: Up to 40% off, valid from 9-11 on Konvy.

Lifestyle

LG: Up to 40% off on Power Buy. Valid on 9 September 2022.

Tefal: Up to 50% off on Power Buy. Valid on 9 September 2022.

Hitachi: Up to 30% off on Power Buy. Valid on 9 September 2022.

Electrolux: Up to 60% off on Power Buy. Valid on 9 September 2022.

Dyson: Up to 40% off off with a chance for an additional THB 3,000 off on Central Online. Valid on 9 September 2022.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia and has been edited for content.