Why all the It Girls are loving big, big bags

What do global superstars like Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Kravitz and Rosé from Blackpink have in common? They’re all carrying this one massive, can-fit-the-universe tote bag from SAINT LAURENT.

Death to the teeny-tinies. When Jacquemus came out with Le Chiquito all those seasons ago, we all made excuses for it. “Oh, don’t treat it like a bag, treat it like a necklace!” “Oh, it’s a little small, but you don’t need more than a couple credit cards and your AirPods, anyways.” “Oh, well, just carry another bag.” Let’s all agree, once and for all, those bags sized for dolls and small animal figurines were pretty pointless. Cute! But pointless.

Luckily for us human beings with places to go and things to bring to those places-to-go, it appears like the pendulum for bag sizes is swinging the other way this season: towards big, gargantuan, Godzilla vs. Kong-sized tote bags and holdalls. Bags that can carry your laptop, your reformer pilates kit and a couple extra changes of clothes (you never know!); bags that do the accessory’s core function: carry things your bare hands and pockets cannot.

























Images courtesy of SAINT LAURENT

From SAINT LAURENT to Proenza Schouler to Alessandro Michele’s Gucci rota, these are the bags of the season that are, well, a little on the larger side. More to love!

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

Get That (Big) Bag: