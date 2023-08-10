Maybe it’s just us, but we’ve been making goo goo eyes at those Birkenstocks in Barbie ever since one was held aloft in Kate McKinnon’s hand. So here are a few more Birkenstocks for you to get your feet in, just in case you’re as crazy about these comfortable shoes as we are.

Birkenstocks have long been famous for their comfortability. It seems like Barbie’s Greta Gerwig agrees with this, as this piece of footwear has been showcased in Barbie many different times. From the moment when Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie holds up the shoe as a metaphor to the “real world” to when Barbie steps out in that iconic light pink sandal, all Barbie-addled eyes are on this footwear brand and the sandals they have rolled out over the years.

After having searched frantically through the Birkenstock website for those silver big buckle Nubuck vegan leather rose-colored sandals (try saying that five times fast) that Margot Robbie slips on, we’ve found that they’re all sold out. But, the good news is that Birkenstock never runs out of other similarly comfortable and stylish sandals, so here’s more to satiate that Barbie hunger.

[Hero and featured image credit: Barbie]

After watching Barbie, here are the best Birkenstocks to buy now