Best dressed in Bangkok: Bangkokians in ’90s-style bucket hats

If you’re not wearing ever-trendy bucket hats yet, maybe this will convince you.

With the resurgence of iconic ’90s fashion, bucket hats have started appearing everywhere again in 2021. Many brands have released bucket hats in their collections, ranging in material from nylon to faux fur. It’s a must-have now that is not only stylish, but also helps to shield your face and hair from sunburn thanks to its wide brim.

Bucket hats perfectly suit Thailand’s weather, and many Bangkokians and celebrities have added bucket hats to their summer outfits. On vacation or even at home, swipe on for our gallery of how they’re rocking bucket hats right now.