16 Mar 2022

Best Dressed in Bangkok: What to wear to beat the heat

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
There’s no better time than the summer to switch up your wardrobe. Find out what Thai celebrities are wearing during the hottest season of the year and the best-dressed style ideas that we’re replicating this summer.

It’s not only us. Thai celebrities are ready for the summer as well. As the temperatures steadily rise, they’re embracing the season and flaunting summer fashion to the fullest. If you’re also looking to take some style cues, you’ve come to the right place. Flip through the gallery we’ve curated to see the best-dressed outfits to beat the heat and look cool as we welcome the summer season.

[Hero Image Credit: Instagram @pimtha; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @supassra_sp]

Fashion Style Best Dressed Summer People Best dressed in Bangkok
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

