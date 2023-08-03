10 best Loewe bags to shop and fall in Loewe with

Catering to the discerning tastes of fashion gurus and social media aficionados, Loewe knows the pulse of its audience. Here are our top picks for the best Loewe bags to shop now.
So much so that the Spanish luxury house was named the hottest fashion brand by the Lyst Index of Fashion’s Hottest Brands and Products in the second quarter of 2023. Loewe beat Q1 topper Prada to reach the peak.
Originating in the land of high-quality leather goods, the eponymous leather label was founded in 1846 by Enrique Loewe Roessberg in Madrid. Over time, Loewe became such a symbol of craftsmanship and sophistication that in 1905, the new King and Queen, Alfonso XIII and Victoria Eugenia made it the official supplier to the Spanish Crown.
With the bags gaining popularity and A-listers flaunting the, Loewe expanded its catalogue with its first ready-to-wear collection in 1965. Five years later, it roped in Spanish artist Vicente Vela to develop a logo, and the famous four-scrolling L anagram was born.
While acclaimed alumni include Karl Lagerfeld, Giorgio Armani, Laura Biagiotti and Narciso Rodriguez, it was the installation of Jonathan Anderson in 2013 as the creative director that catapulted this LVMH entity to its cult status. Under his vision, innovative silhouettes elevated the art of bag-making at Loewe to new heights.
Each of the iconic bags is a fusion of timelessness and modernity. Replete with adjustable shoulder straps for converting a purse into a crossbody bag or suede linings, slip pockets, spacious interiors, internal compartments and various colours, every Loewe bag is chic and practical.
Whether you seek a statement piece for glamorous evenings or a versatile designer bag that blends with every ensemble, only a few luxury brands can match up to the catalogue of this Spanish heritage brand.
The best Loewe bags to shop now
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Debuted at the Paris Men’s Spring/Summer in 2015, the Loewe Puzzle bag is one of Anderson’s first creations after being inducted. Around nine leather panels are stitched together, over an estimated nine hours, to give rise to this geometric cuboid bag. The perfect bag to travel with, its design enables it to lay flat as well as unfold with a single motion.
Crafted in Madrid, the Puzzle uses premium calfskin, pebbled calfskin, goatskin and grained leather. It is available in a myriad of bold colours; floral prints and golden hardware give it a soft-meets-structured touch. Fitted with a top handle, some iterations also come with an adjustable strap that makes a mini or small Puzzle bag convert into a crossbody shoulder bag.
Available in regular, small, mini and nano sizes, as well as a spacious tote and a compact bumbag, the Puzzle is as functional as it is fashionable. The unisex accessory is fit for all wardrobes.
Image credit: Loewe
2 /10
One of the best Loewe bags, this piece was created in the 1970s but relaunched in 2010 by then creative director, Stuart Vevers, who added tassels to the drawstring closure. The current models feature knots, however, along with an added magnetic closure and an embossed logo.
Infusing Spanish flair with a hint of boho charm, the Flamenco bag is mostly devoid of major prints. From oranges and pinks to soft pastel shades of blues, mauves and beiges, the Loewe bag is available in pocket, mini, regular, large and XL sizes. The Flamenco uses only high-quality calfskin and the folds formed upon closure remind of a Flamenco dancer’s dress.
Carry it as a clutch or go for the one with a ‘Loewe’ printed shoulder strap to go crossbody, as its slouchy appearance works with both casual and formal wear.
Image credit: Loewe
3 /10
Among the best Loewe bags, this is one design that has become synonymous with the brand. The Loewe Basket bag is a star piece from Paula’s Ibiza collection. A seamless weave of raffia, palm leaf, iraca palm and Loewe’s premium calfskin leather, it is the perfect summer accessory.
Available in the form of a tote bag and a handbag, in mini and small sizes, each Basket bag features the Loewe anagram in leather at the front centre. The top leather handles, paired with a shoulder strap, make it stylish and versatile. A wide-open top reveals a supple and spacious interior that can accommodate all your day-long essentials.
Although nude and beige colourways dominate the Basket segment, modern classics include pop colours, blacks, blues, sequences and metallic hues as well. Keeping sustainability in mind, Loewe reinvented the Basket with a woven exterior in 2021 using surplus leather pieces from other designs.
Image credit: Loewe
4 /10
The newest addition to the Loewe repertoire, the Paseo was launched as a part of the brand’s 2023 spring/summer collection. And it has already garnered massive attention.
An elongated shape with knotted tubular handles, pleats at the top, flap closure and an embossed or golden anagram give the slouchy design a classy touch that can elevate any outfit. Crafted out of supple and smooth napa calfskin leather, it is available in small, regular small and XL sizes.
From neutral shades to vibrant hues like orange, green, mauve, pink and burgundy, these bags are available in multiple colours, including black and white. The Loewe small Paseo bag also has a chain strap version. The Paseo has a satchel range, too, which has a shoulder strap to give it multiple carrying options.
Image credit: Loewe
5 /10
The iconic knotted belt makes this half-moon-shaped handbag one of the best Loewe bags of recent times. It is named the Gate after the small metallic hinge on the side that keeps the leather latch together.
Its compact structure and saddle stitches on the leather trims make it stand out. True to the Loewe tradition, the Gate is an embodiment of quiet luxury without any flashy logos, although some versions carry the brand name on the convertible straps. It is made of calfskin with sue lining and has pockets, internal compartments and a foldover flap closure. The Gate range offers an array of vibrant colours to perfectly fit all occasions.
If you are in search of a bag with clean lines and understated elegance, then the mini and small sizes of the Gate can be the best Loewe bags for you.
Image credit: Loewe
6 /10
The gold lock might remind you of the Hermes Birkin bags, but this Loewe bag has a more boxy body and is ideal for those who like adding drama to work accessories. It was launched in the 1970s to celebrate the burgeoning female workforce.
Rolled leather top handles give the Loewe Amazona a formal look while the high-quality napa calfskin body, additional crossbody strap, gold suede lining and other gold hardware impart a classy air. Zip closures, internal compartments and a slip pocket for the padlock key make it a harmonious blend of form and fun.
Available in 16, 15, 19, 23, 28 and 44 sizes, the Amazona comes in a wide spectrum — from small leather pouches to large rectangle work bags. While most of them are in solid colours, some variations offer a Loewe anagram jacquard body with leather edges.
Image credit: Loewe
7 /10
Carry it as a handbag, wear it crossbody or on the shoulders, this bag is as versatile as it gets. At a glance, it might look like any other trapezoid leather bag, but when completely open, this calfskin accessory reveals two flexible sides that resemble a hammock.
Looped straps, zip pockets, internal compartments and interior hook closure give it a refined sporty look. It also comes with a plain detachable and adjustable strap or one embossed with the Loewe anagram. Besides these, the Hammock range has hobo and drawstring variations and is available in mini, small and compact sizes. A wide range of soft pastel shades and bold solids make it a must-have.
Image credit: Loewe
The men’s section of the best Loewe accessories, too, has excellent offerings — the Military Messenger bag being a prime example. Crafted out of fine calfskin leather and available in several solid shades with the anagram subtly incorporated into the body, these handbags are the seamless amalgamation of essential needs and practical style.
It features a top zip compartment, a front compartment, a slip pocket and a foldover flap and magnetic closure. The interior is supple and spacious so you don’t have to worry about leaving any essentials behind. The Military Messenger has an adjustable strap with a metal slider and comes in both plain and Loewe jacquard print.
Colours like black, blue, brown and grey keep it understated while the XS, small and regular sizes make the high fashion accessory easy to carry. Although the bags are listed in the men’s section, they can be pulled off by anyone.
Image credit: Loewe
9 /10
The Goya bag appeared at the brand’s 2021 fall show and immediately turned heads. Marked as Loewe’s take on a classic flap bag, it has its own elements that set it apart from the rest.
Premium lambskin is the material of choice here, while puffer variations come with goose feather padding. However, if you like a more edgy and hard-structured bag, the Goya is offered in silk calfskin as well. Accented by an adjustable shoulder strap and gold anagram, it features two compartments including a zip pocket and patch pocket. Some iterations are accompanied by gold chain straps as well. Simply remove the straps and convert the Goya bag into a stylish clutch.
A range of shades — from neutral beiges and pastels to solid khaki greens and oranges — brings in drama.
Image credit: Loewe
10 /10
Who said luxury fashion cannot be fun? Anderson unveiled the Elephant bag in the spring/summer 2023 collection and we are loving it. Available in tan, khaki, blue, black and grey shades, the folded calfskin bag takes the shape of the mammal and features its eyes, flappy ears and a dangling trunk.
Dual handles, a detachable leather strap, an internal zip pocket and herringbone cotton canvas lining make it a statement piece that can be styled both as a handbag and on the shoulders.
Image credit: Loewe
(Hero and feature image credit: Loewe)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, Loewe is a high-end luxury heritage brand from Spain.
Answer: Loewe is known for its high-quality leather goods. The brand uses premium leathers and expert artistry to make each item.
Answer: Loewe was named the Hottest Fashion brand of Q2 2023 by the Lyst Index. Its pixelated clothing and high heels are considered some of the hottest products. Loewe’s leather goods are equally stunning and its bags offer premium craftsmanship and heightened elegance.
Answer: Loewe is ranked among the top luxury fashion brands in the world.