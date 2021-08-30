The best retro sneakers to add to your collection

The ultimate throwback: how many of these retro sneakers do you own in your collection?

Trends come and go, but the classics never leave our sight. Sneakers, a staple in every men and women closet, have rapidly taken over the footwear industry – and we have no problem with that. Gone are the days when sneakers were made for working out. They’re now worn for anything-less-than-a-black-tie soirees. Yes, you can wear these kicks on a date night and meetings too, if you style it right.

Of course, formal shoes and heels should never be neglected, but owning timeless styles are just as important too. Even the likes of high-end luxury brands are going crazy for sneakers – from Dior and Saint Laurent to Gucci and more. You may have a favourite brand in mind and probably own a pair of go-to sneakers in your wardrobe right now – but it doesn’t hurt to add a few more.

A great design to have is a classic silhouette, and these retro sneakers are proof that they’re never out of style. Here, we list down the retro footwear worth having in your collection, and why you should add them to your shoe cabinet today.

Hero image credit: Nike; Featured image credit: Twitter/@twitoloshop

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.