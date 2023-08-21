9 of the most fashionable Birkenstock collaborations of all time

In a realm where comfort meets style, Birkenstock has embarked on a journey of collaborative brilliance, joining forces with a diverse range of designers, brands, and artists. Here are nine of the most fashionable Birkenstock collaborations so far.

These Birkenstock collaborations redefine the boundaries of tradition, weaving together iconic comfort with unique aesthetics. From fashion icons to avant-garde visionaries, this collection of partnerships showcases the evolution of a timeless sandal into a canvas of inspiration. Although most of these collections are no longer available as they were produced as the limited editions, they give us a hint of what to look forward to in the future.

9 Birkenstock collaborations that we really love

Made to be worn on any day or night, the Birkenstock + Staud collection is a timeless and free-spirited line that embraces the arrival of summer. Available in the Arizona and Gizeh models, both designs are amplified with a feminine silhouette and Italian croc-embossed leather.

Rick Owens is no stranger to Birkenstock, for the brands have joined hands for three times already; the most recent being in 2021. The Birkenstock x Rick Owens collections honour the black colour in different models: Arizona, Boston, and Rotterdam. The third collaboration brings the extra long strap, leather strap, and new black rivet to the sandals.

Four students from Central Saint Martins BA Fashion History & Theory course were invited to paint some new elements on the classic Birkenstocks. One of the products, the Cosy, takes on the double strap design with padded velcro straps and a soft, molded footbed. Other chic creations are the Rotterdam Moto High, Bukarest, Rotterdam Moto Low, and Tallahassee sandals.

The British designer Faye Toogood dives into the world of Birkenstock with three sandal designs: the Forager, the Mudlark, and the Beachcomber. They are made of felt, canvas, and leather, all inspired by the concept of objets trouvés, or objects from the past. Apart from the comfy footwear, the collaboration also includes clothing and an iconic bed that embraces the Birkenstock’s sleep system.

Dior by Birkenstock was launched in 2022 and received overwhelming attention for two of its creations. Kim Jones brought new imaginations to two Birkenstock models, the Tokio and the Milano. The Tokio mule has a felted wool upper with adjustable nubuck calfskin back strap. The Milano sandal has similar features with the Dior Oblique and Bones gradient motif. The shoes were launched along with the CD 1947 capsule.

The Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock capsule collection brings together the craftsmanship of Manolo Blahnik and the everyday comfort of Birkenstock. The 2022 limited collection comprises of Arizona and Boston clogs in bright fuchsia, black, and blue. The reimagined version sees Manolo’s sparkling square buckles and a velvet finish. Although the limited edition has run out of stock already, there’s news that a new summer design is coming soon.

In the second collaboration between Valentino and Birkenstock in 2020, the brands unveil the Arizona in camouflage with a large VLTN logo across it. The pattern comes in three colours: military green, vibrant yellow and grey.

Proenza Schouler fully merged urbanism and athletic luxe with the practical design of the Arizona and Milano. The shoes are made of polished calf leather, and the regular buckles are all replaced with a hook and loop closure. It is an even more sleek version of the classic Birkenstocks, and is available in cobalt, burgundy, silver, ochre, black, and cream.

The two Creative Directors of Jil Sander, Lucie and Luke Meier, incorporated colours and themes of Mother Nature in this 2021 Birkenstock collaboration. Birkenstock’s classic models including Arizona, Milano, and Berlin received a makeover into a wider, rounded shape with thinner buckles in satin nickel, and raw-edged calfskin and suede straps. The newly designed Velan was a closed-toe sandal with nappa strap up to around the ankles. Available in neutral black, cream and olive, the collection was perfect for world travellers.

