Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik: Why we love it and where to shop it

It’s 2022 and Birkenstocks are cool again. This season, the sandals are getting a glamorous makeover with the Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik capsule collection.

The two iconic shoe designers might come from vastly different worlds, but craftsmanship and creativity have always been at the heart of every creation at both houses. The collaboration will see the two distinct aesthetics marry together to create sandals that would take you from day to night effortlessly — expect details such as Manolo Blahnik’s characteristic embellishments and creative dynamic symbols to take over iconic Birkenstock styles.

This isn’t the first time the prolific Spanish shoe designer has shown his love for the brand’s recognisable sandals; he and his niece Kristina Blahnik, who’s also the company’s CEO, were featured in Birkenstock’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign wearing their own pairs — a move which set this unexpected collaboration in motion.

“Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!) – I have loved and worn mine for many years,” said Manolo Blahnik. “I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful!”

When will the Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik capsule collection drop?

The first release of the collaboration is set to be unveiled at 1774.com, manoloblahnik.com, all Manolo Blahnik retail locations, as well as selected retailers worldwide from 24 March 2022. The second release of styles will launch in June 2022 — stay tuned for updates.

The footwear

Glamour isn’t something you’d usually associate with Birkenstocks but this collaboration proves that anything is possible. The capsule will kick off with four different styles of the Arizona and Boston models.

Arizona crystal velvet in fuchsia and blue

Fans of the Arizona will see their favourite two-strapped sandal be rendered in a striking fuchsia or blue velvet, complete with Birkenstock buckles that have been embellished with crystals. Its trademark cork-latex footbed is also rendered in a matching colour, and the chic ergonomic shoe sees microfibre-lined French piping throughout for maximum glamour on the go — who says you can’t do the grocery run in style?

Boston crystal velvet in fuchsia and blue

Another Birkenstock model that gets Manolo Blahnik’s snazzy makeover is the Boston. Like the Arizonas above, the clogs are covered with luxurious velvet in fuchsia and blue, and sees its buckle accentuated by sparkly crystals. Possibly the most head-turning clogs you’ll come across for a while.

Arizona crystal smooth leather in black

If colours aren’t your thing, the collab will also see two classic black leather styles get jazzed up. The smooth leather version here sees buttery soft leather take over the two straps, with a matching anatomical shaped cork footbed. Its simplicity is punctuated by buckles that have been embellished with premium crystals throughout.

Boston crystal smooth leather in Black

The Boston clog exemplifies the spirit of craftsmanship between the two brands here. Here, the fan favourite sees a smooth leather facade that perfectly contrasts with its crystal buckle. Truly a classic that can be worn all year round.

