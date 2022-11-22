Black Friday sale: The best deals and offers in Thailand this 2022

Black Friday falls on Friday 25 November this year. Here are the best Black Friday deals in Thailand to bookmark right now.

Got your credit card at the ready? This Black Friday, deals and offers are aplenty, spanning fashion, beauty, tech, and even experiences. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed out some of the best deals in Thailand that should be on your radar. After all, we can’t resist a hearty discount.

Whilst many brands like to go the flash mob route and spring sudden (and spectacular) discounts upon us on the day, here are the brands and shopping websites that are already teasing (or even already offering!) special deals and offers. We’ll keep updating this list throughout the week, so stay tuned.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ashkan Forouzani/Unsplash]

The best Black Friday deals in Thailand this 2022

The best Black Friday 2022 fashion & beauty deals in Thailand

Net-a-Porter: Up to 50% off on selected items.

Mr Porter: Up to 30% off on selected items.

Nordstrom: Up to 50% off on selected items.

Pomelo: 25% off site wide until 1 December.

H&M: 50% off selected items.

Shein: Up to 85% off, with THB 240 off on orders over THB 1399. Also, free shipping.

Swarovski: Up to 30% off selected styles from Friday to Monday.

Sephora: 20% off, with items starting at under THB 1000.

The best Black Friday 2022 lifestyle brand deals in Thailand

King Power Online: Up to 60% off on various brands until 2 December.

Central Online: Up to 80% off on various brands.

Lenovo: Up to 40% off.

Samsung: Up to 50% off.

The best Black Friday 2022 experience deals in Thailand

Cape & Kantary Hotels: Up to 45% off, for bookings within 28 November 2022.

The Sukhothai Bangkok: International lunch buffet at The Colonnade at THB 999, from THB 1589.

Athenee Spa: Up to 50% off on various packages, including the 90-minute chocolate oil massage at THB 2200 (from THB 5000), and 2-hour chocolate oil package for 2 persons at THB 7700 (from THB 14000).

Sindhorn Midtown Hotel: Breakfast buffet for one at THB 550 (from THB 705), or for two at THB 999 (from THB 1410). Party set at the Black Cat bar for 2-3 people at THB 1999, inclusive of pizza, 2 bar snacks, and one bottle of wine.