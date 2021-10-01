BLACKPINK at Paris Fashion Week: What the K-pop band members are up to

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022, which started on 27 September and will be on until 5 October, is in full swing in the city of love, and we are excited to see the new looks as well as the celebrities who are gracing the front row. With the COVID-19 pandemic having taken a toll on live fashion shows in the last two years, this year’s shows have seen a lot of interest from all around, including from our favourite K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

Brands like Dior and Saint Laurent have already got the buzz going, and A-listers are adding to it by attending the shows of their favourite labels.

We get to see fashionistas of the K-pop girl-group BLACKPINK attending various shows. Band members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are the global ambassadors of luxury labels Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Celine, respectively.

Jisoo and Rosé have already delighted fans by attending fashion shows individually. After taking in the sites around Paris, including Eiffel Tower, the two stars decked up to appear at the Paris Fashion Week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

On 28 September, Jisoo was photographed posing at the Dior showcase. She wore a black and white, sleeveless minidress from the Cruise 2022 collection and accessorised it with a micro bag by the luxury fashion brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

The same day, Rosé made an appearance at the Saint Laurent show. The stunner was dressed in a black mini slipdress by Saint Laurent, which she paired with knee-high black boots and accentuated her overall look with a chunky golden pearl necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

She also thanked Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello in a post calling him “legend” while acknowledging the designer and YSL for making the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show “so unbelievably, indescribably beautiful”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

Jennie, who is an ambassador for Chanel, arrived in Paris on 29 September. At the Incheon International Airport from where she boarded the flight, Jennie was seen dressed in all-black, head to toe in Chanel. Her bag too was a customised Chanel product from ONNU.

When she bowed to everyone before leaving, she’s so polite 🥺 JENNIE AIRPORT RUNWAY @CHANEL pic.twitter.com/QR3PqYMKBD — JENNIE LEADER 💌 (@jenniedebuts) September 29, 2021

In Paris, she met her BLACKPINK bandmate Jisoo and the two went out for dinner together the same evening. Both idols wore cardigans to keep themselves warm as the mercury went down in Paris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Lisa is the only member of BLACKPINK who is yet to arrive in the city of love for the Paris Fashion Week. It is, however, confirmed that the Celine face will join the group.

Follow this story for more updates on BLACKPINK members and their Paris trip.

(Main image: blackpinkofficial/Instagram; Featured image: dior/Instagram)